NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A street shooting in New Jersey's largest city has left an 18-year-old dead and two other people wounded, including another teenager.

But it's still not clear what caused the violence in Newark.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found 18-year-old city resident Nakiyyah Miller. She was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there.

The two other victims, identified only as a 16-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, suffered wounds and were taken to the hospital. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The fatal shooting was the fourth homicide in Newark over the past week. Authorities have not said if any are connected.