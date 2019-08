- Many families in Newark are fearing not only for their own safety but for the safety of their children as the city's water crisis continues with no end in sight.

So residents are pouring into bottled water distribution centers across the city to stock up on as much as they can. The Vince Lombardi Center distributed 700 cases on Saturday alone.

The Environmental Protection Agency had ordered the city to begin handing out bottled water to residents served by the Pequannock Water Treatment Plant after tests revealed dangerously high levels of lead in the water.

The National Resources Defense Council is taking legal action against the city, arguing that Newark should also provide bottled water to about 30,000 additional households whose water supplies may also be contaminated.

Despite an ongoing battle in court, many residents say they believe city officials are doing all they can to help solve the problem.

It remains unclear how much longer some 14,000 households will have to rely on bottled water.