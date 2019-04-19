< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. New Yorkers back legal pot, not immigrant licenses: Survey A marijuana plant is displayed during a 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park on April 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A marijuana plant is displayed during a 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park on April 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Posted Jun 10 2019 10:44AM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 10:47AM EDT (AP) -- A newly published poll from Siena College shows New York state residents strongly support legalizing recreational marijuana but not legislation that would permit driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.</p><p>Those two issues are among the highest-profile items on lawmakers' to-do list before they adjourn for the year next week. The survey published Monday indicates 55% of registered voters in the state support legalizing pot, while 41% support the immigrant license bill.</p><p>Meanwhile, respondents strongly support legislative proposals that would eliminate a religious exemption to vaccine requirements, with 72% saying they back the idea.</p><p>The telephone poll of 812 registered voters was conducted between June 2 and June 6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.</p><p><em>Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 