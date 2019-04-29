< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos
Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room
Instagrammers posing in Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone spark backlash
Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping a woman in a bar; denies allegation
Put down the 'World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping a woman in a bar; denies allegation Put down the 'World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day
Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room
Instagrammers posing in Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone spark backlash
Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping a woman in a bar; denies allegation
Put down the 'World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day
'Real Housewives' star de Lesseps says she "slipped"
She's got moves: Virginia teacher is a cross guard dancing queen! New York set to cut religious exemption to vaccine mandates e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var New York set to cut religious exemption to vaccine mandates New York set to cut religious exemption to vaccine mandates data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412485901.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412485901");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412485901-403937493"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/MEASLES%20VACCINE%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556586587703.jpg_7186322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/MEASLES%20VACCINE%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556586587703.jpg_7186322_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/MEASLES%20VACCINE%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556586587703.jpg_7186322_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/MEASLES%20VACCINE%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556586587703.jpg_7186322_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/MEASLES%20VACCINE%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556586587703.jpg_7186322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A nurse gives a woman a measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine at the Utah County Health Department on April 29, 2019 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A nurse gives a woman a measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine at the Utah County Health Department on April 29, 2019 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412485901-403937493" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/MEASLES%20VACCINE%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556586587703.jpg_7186322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/MEASLES%20VACCINE%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556586587703.jpg_7186322_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/MEASLES%20VACCINE%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556586587703.jpg_7186322_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/MEASLES%20VACCINE%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556586587703.jpg_7186322_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/MEASLES%20VACCINE%20GETTY%20RESIZE_1556586587703.jpg_7186322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A nurse gives a woman a measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine at the Utah County Health Department on April 29, 2019 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A nurse gives a woman a measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine at the Utah County Health Department on April 29, 2019 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412485901" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state may soon eliminate a religious exemption to vaccine mandates in the face of its worst measles outbreak in decades .</p> <p>The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly are expected to pass legislation Thursday that would eliminate the exemption, which allows parents of children to cite their religious beliefs to opt a child out of the vaccines required for public school enrollment.</p> <p>Similar exemptions are allowed in 46 states, though lawmakers in several states are also considering the elimination of the waiver.</p> <p>Hundreds of parents of unvaccinated children gathered at New York's Capitol before Thursday's vote to protest what several called an assault on religious freedom .</p> <p>Gov. More News Stories
Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down as White House press secretary
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is stepping down as the White House press secretary.
President Trump announced the news on Twitter Thursday and said she will leave her position at the end of June.
"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump wrote. "She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sarah_Sanders_will_be_leaving_the_White__0_7394335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sarah_Sanders_will_be_leaving_the_White__0_7394335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sarah_Sanders_will_be_leaving_the_White__0_7394335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sarah_Sanders_will_be_leaving_the_White__0_7394335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sarah_Sanders_will_be_leaving_the_White__0_7394335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving her position at the end of the month, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down as White House press secretary</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sarah Huckabee Sanders is stepping down as the White House press secretary.</p><p>President Trump announced the news on Twitter Thursday and said she will leave her position at the end of June.</p><p>“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump wrote. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic."
Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room
John Corcoran, a retired New Jersey businessman and brother of ABC-TV "Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran, was found dead in April in a Dominican Republic hotel room.
The news of his death, first reported by TMZ and confirmed to Fox News by Emily Burke, who is Barbara Corcoran's assistant, comes as the popular Caribbean vacation spot is making worldwide headlines because of a rash of deaths of U.S. tourists – many of whom became suddenly and critically ill at their hotels – that are being called puzzling and suspicious by the relatives of most of them.
"John Corcoran passed away at the end of April in the DR from what is believed to be natural causes," Burke said in a statement to Fox News. "He loved and frequently visited the Dominican Republic. Barbara would like to respect the privacy of his children and is not releasing any other information at this time."
Conn. girl with rare disease invents teddy bears to hide IV bags
Ella Casano, 12, is pretty familiar with needles.
She has been diagnosed with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura , also known as ITP, a disease with no cure that kills platelets in her blood. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Conn. girl with rare disease invents teddy bears to hide IV bags</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ella Casano, 12, is pretty familiar with needles.</p><p>She has been diagnosed with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura , also known as ITP, a disease with no cure that kills platelets in her blood. To treat the condition, every eight weeks she must spend a day hooked up to an IV to receive an infusion of medicine.
After seeing how scary the treatment experience could be for her and other young patients, Ella created the Medi Teddy, a stuffed animal pouch that conceals and covers an IV bag. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for SiriusXM)" title="getty_barbaracorcoranfile_061319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/instagrammers-posing-in-chernobyl-nuclear-exclusion-zone-spark-social-media-outcry"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-836924924%20THUMB_1560449989820.jpg_7393611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A radiation sign stands near electricity pylons and a partially-constructed and abandoned cooling tower inside the exclusion zone near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on August 19, 2017 near Chornobyl, Ukraine. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="836924924_1560449989820-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Instagrammers posing in Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone spark backlash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuba-gooding-jr-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/CUBA_GOODING_JR_HANDCUFFS_061319_1560457616477_7394310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Detectives lead a handcuffed Cuba Gooding Jr. to a police vehicle outside PSA 5 in East Harlem, New York, June 13, 2019. Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping a woman in a bar; denies allegation
Put down the 'World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day Most Recent
Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room
Conn. girl with rare disease invents teddy bears to hide IV bags
Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez dies at 54
Instagrammers posing in Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone spark backlash
Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping a woman in a bar; denies allegation https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/getty_barbaracorcoranfile_061319_1560447863506_7393291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/getty_barbaracorcoranfile_061319_1560447863506_7393291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/getty_barbaracorcoranfile_061319_1560447863506_7393291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;Shark&#x20;Tank&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;star&#x20;Barbara&#x20;Corcoran&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x20;interview&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;SiriusXM&#x20;radio&#x20;show&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Taylor&#x20;Hill&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;SiriusXM&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-invents-teddy-bears-to-hide-iv-bags" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/MediTeddy1_1560454698168_7393764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/MediTeddy1_1560454698168_7393764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/MediTeddy1_1560454698168_7393764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/MediTeddy1_1560454698168_7393764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/MediTeddy1_1560454698168_7393764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ella&#x20;Casano&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Medi&#x20;Teddy&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;stuffed&#x20;animal&#x20;designed&#x20;to&#x20;cover&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;and&#x20;conceal&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;an&#x20;IV&#x20;bag" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Conn. girl with rare disease invents teddy bears to hide IV bags</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mexican-actress-edith-gonzalez-dies-at-54" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Edith-Gonzalez_1560451182715_7393739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Edith-Gonzalez_1560451182715_7393739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Edith-Gonzalez_1560451182715_7393739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Edith-Gonzalez_1560451182715_7393739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Edith-Gonzalez_1560451182715_7393739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mexican&#x20;actress&#x20;Edith&#x20;Gonzalez&#x20;poses&#x20;for&#x20;photographers&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;People&#x20;En&#x20;Espanol&#x20;Stars&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Year&#x20;celebration&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;Dec&#x2e;&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2008&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Alan&#x20;Diaz&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez dies at 54</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/instagrammers-posing-in-chernobyl-nuclear-exclusion-zone-spark-social-media-outcry" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-836924924%20THUMB_1560449989820.jpg_7393611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-836924924%20THUMB_1560449989820.jpg_7393611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-836924924%20THUMB_1560449989820.jpg_7393611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-836924924%20THUMB_1560449989820.jpg_7393611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-836924924%20THUMB_1560449989820.jpg_7393611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;radiation&#x20;sign&#x20;stands&#x20;near&#x20;electricity&#x20;pylons&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;partially-constructed&#x20;and&#x20;abandoned&#x20;cooling&#x20;tower&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;exclusion&#x20;zone&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;Chernobyl&#x20;nuclear&#x20;power&#x20;plant&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;near&#x20;Chornobyl&#x2c;&#x20;Ukraine&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Instagrammers posing in Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone spark backlash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuba-gooding-jr-surrenders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/CUBA_GOODING_JR_HANDCUFFS_061319_1560457616477_7394310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/CUBA_GOODING_JR_HANDCUFFS_061319_1560457616477_7394310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/CUBA_GOODING_JR_HANDCUFFS_061319_1560457616477_7394310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/CUBA_GOODING_JR_HANDCUFFS_061319_1560457616477_7394310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/CUBA_GOODING_JR_HANDCUFFS_061319_1560457616477_7394310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detectives&#x20;lead&#x20;a&#x20;handcuffed&#x20;Cuba&#x20;Gooding&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;police&#x20;vehicle&#x20;outside&#x20;PSA&#x20;5&#x20;in&#x20;East&#x20;Harlem&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping a woman in a bar; denies allegation</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 