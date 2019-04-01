< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418480735" data-article-version="1.0">You now have to be 21 to smoke or vape in New York State</h1>
</header> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418480735-0">2 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418480735-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/FILE_SMOKING_CIGARETTE_1_040119_1554152565957_6968648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418480735-0">
<img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</a>
</figure></aside> <ul>
<li>
<figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/FILE_SMOKING_CIGARETTE_1_040119_1554152565957_6968648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418480735-0">
<img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FILE_SMOKING_CIGARETTE_1_040119_1554152565957.jpg">
</a>
</figure>
</li>
<li>
<figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/28/e_cigarettes_file_1503951367860_4023504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418480735-0">
<img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="e_cigarettes_file_1503951367860.jpg">
</a>
</figure>
</li>
</ul> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418480735" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)</strong> - New York is the latest state to raise its smoking age from 18 to 21 in an effort to discourage teens from getting hooked.</p> <p>The change was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and will take effect in 120 days.</p> <p>It applies to traditional cigarettes as well as electronic cigarettes and vaporizers.</p> <p>Cuomo said raising the age will help discourage an "entire generation" from taking up a potentially deadly habit.</p> <p>Sixteen states have approved raising the smoking age to 21, though in some the changes won't take effect until later in 2019 or in coming years.</p> <p>In addition, hundreds of local communities around the nation have made the move to 21. 