Related Headlines ICE deportation raids set to begin Sunday

- At the direction of the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are expected to raid major cities across the country looking for undocumented persons on Sunday.

The New York office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is one of many local immigration advocacy groups bracing for a frenzied weekend. Executive Director Afaf Nasher said these raids break apart families and often affect the family's breadwinner.

Monsignor Kevin Sullivan of Catholic Charities New York called these raids "needless" and disruptive to families and communities. He said Catholic Charities will keep its multilingual helpline staffed over the weekend to offer callers advice.

The raids are expected to target recently arrived migrant families who have already received final orders of removal from an immigration judge. Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the roundup will happen in 10 cities, including New York, which is a so-called sanctuary city.

Monsignor Sullivan said he has been praying for the federal government to call off the raids.

Nasher said CAIR has been trying to get out the word about the raids. She said she is frustrated because the raids are not necessary. Nasher said the migrant crisis is something humanity faces all over the world.