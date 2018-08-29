New water main break near PATH station in Hoboken

- Crews responded to yet another water main break in Hoboken early Wednesday morning.

The latest rupture occurred at Hudson Place and River Street at about 1:45 a.m. The water poured into the nearby PATH station. Service, however, was not affected.

Suez Water was on the scene repairing the broken pipe.

On Tuesday, two ruptures occurred at nearby Hudson Place and Hudson Street.

In just over two months, at least 12 pipes ruptured in the Hudson County city.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced this week he intends to sue Suez Water for failing to maintain the pipes.

The utility company fired back saying the Mile Square city needs to invest in new infrastructure in order to prevent more breaks.

Most of the pipes carrying water through Hoboken are more than 100 years old.

