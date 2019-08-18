"Hopefully some little girl is gonna get it," he said.
Arroyo, originally from Riverside, Calif., enlisted to serve in the airborne infantry at the U.S. Army's Missoula Recruiting Station in Montana, according to the Army.
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Police in the New York City suburbs say they've arrested a fake cop who tried to pull over real detectives.
Nassau County police say Valiery Portlock sounded a horn and flashed emergency lights Friday morning as he an attempt to pull over a van in Hicksville, Long Island.
The unmarked van turned out to be occupied by detectives from the department's electronics squad.
A reported death has prompted a recall of SunSetter's motorized awning vinyl covers.
According to the recall issued Tuesday , if a powered awning is activated while the cover is secured with bungee tie-downs, the awning can open unexpectedly when the cover is removed with enough force to strike a person standing in its path and cause them to fall.
14 incidents have been reported, six resulting in injuries and one in the death of a 73-year-old man who died after falling from a ladder and over a balcony when an awning opened unexpectedly and hit him when he was removing the tie-downs.
Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, who led Louisiana through Hurricane Katrina as her state's first elected female governor, has died.
The office of Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Blanco died Sunday. She was 76.
Blanco had battled a rare eye cancer successfully in 2011, but that later returned and spread to her liver.