<article> <section id="story421656826" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421656826" data-article-version="1.0">New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect">MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-421656826"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:36PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks with reporters after a bill signing ceremony in Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421656826-421656532" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks with reporters after a bill signing ceremony in Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks with reporters after a bill signing ceremony in Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421656826" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey law allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending drugs went into effect Thursday.</p> <p>Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had signed the bill in April, making New Jersey the seventh state with such a measure. Maine enacted a similar law in June, becoming the eighth.</p> <p>The Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act in New Jersey allows only patients who are terminally ill and have a prognosis of six months or less to live to acquire medication to end their lives.</p> <p>Lawmakers tried for years going back to at least 2012 to advance the legislation.</p> <p>The legislation has several measures that legislators called "safeguards," including requiring patients to make two requests and allowing them a chance to rescind the request.</p> <p>A closer look at the law:</p> <p>HOW IT WORKS</p> <p>The law requires two doctors to sign off on the request and that the terminally ill patient be deemed an adult resident of New Jersey who can make such a decision and who voluntarily expresses a wish to die.</p> <p>It requires patients to request the medication twice and says they must be given a chance to rescind the decision. At least one of the requests must be in writing and signed by two witnesses.</p> <p>At least one witness cannot be a relative, entitled to any portion of the person's estate, the owner of the health care facility where the patient is getting treatment or a worker there, or be the patient's doctor.</p> <p>Under the law, patients must administer the drug to themselves, and his or her attending physician would be required to offer other treatment options, including palliative care.</p> <p>___</p> <p>HOW THE MEASURE BECAME LAW</p> <p>Lawmakers tried since as early as 2012 to advance the legislation, but lawmakers and former Republican Gov. Chris Christie had expressed concerns over the measure.</p> <p>Ultimately, the measure passed with the minimum number of yes votes in both the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate.</p> <p>Even Murphy expressed some reluctance about enacting the law, saying in a message that while his Catholic faith might lead him not end his own life if he were terminally ill, he wouldn't deny the choice to others.</p> <p>The effort got attention in New Jersey in 2014 when a California woman got news coverage when she and her husband moved to Portland, Oregon, so she could use that state's law to end her life on her own terms. Brittany Maynard, 29, was terminally ill with brain cancer.</p> <p>Her husband, Dan Diaz, has been in Trenton pushing for New Jersey's law and praised lawmakers when it passed, saying residents wouldn't have to leave their homes "to secure the option of a gentle dying process."</p> <p>Oregon in 1997 was the first state to provide an end-of-life option. In addition to Maine and Oregon, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia all have similar legislation. Montana does not have a law permitting medically assisted suicide for the terminally ill. However, a 2009 Montana Supreme Court ruling determined that nothing in state law prevented a physician from prescribing such a drug to terminally ill person</p> <p>___</p> <p>HOW IT'S BEEN RECEIVED</p> <p>Opponents, including the state's Catholic Conference, worry that the law could hurt the most vulnerable people in the state.</p> <p>In a statement this week, Kristen Hanson, a community relations advocate with the anti-medically assisted suicide group Patients Rights Action Fund, said the law taking effect was a "tragic day" for the poor, elderly and those with disabilities.</p> <p>"They will be the first to suffer from this reckless law through mistakes, coercion and abuse," she said.</p> <p>Supporters say the new law permits terminally ill patients the chance to end their lives with dignity.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/wave-pool-malfunctions-causing-tsunami-that-injures-44-people-at-water-park" title="Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami' that injures 44 people at water park" data-articleId="421708841" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A machine malfunction caused a “tsunami” in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami' that injures 44 people at water park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A machine malfunction caused a “tsunami” in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday. </p><p>A viral video captured the colossal wave and the subsequent screaming families at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in Longjing, China near the border with North Korea. A woman could be seen on the ground with her knees bloodied, the Washington Post reported .</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships" title="Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships" data-articleId="421701453" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thanks to TheDream.Us scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Formoso </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thanks to TheDream.US scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college.</p><p>The scholarship was founded in 2014 by Don Graham, giving DACA and TPS recipients the financial support needed to pursue higher education.</p><p>"I know you shouldn't be in this situation where you have to work twice as hard to complete college," Graham said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities" title="Sailing program helps kids with disabilities" data-articleId="421698117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Adaptive Sports Academy organizes sailing trips for pediatric patients to build their self-confidence, help them become more independent, and increase their mobility." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>18-year-old Charles Seabrooks was born with learning disabilities and severe spinal problems, which often limit his physical activity.</p><p>However, thanks to the Adaptive Sports Academy at New York City's Hospital for Special Surgery, he’s learning to use his body like never before in a hands-on sailing excursion.</p><p>“That means I can see the view, the water, and talk to people and communicate a lot," Charles says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wave-pool-malfunctions-causing-tsunami-that-injures-44-people-at-water-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1014104820%20THUMB_1564700572997.jpg_7566673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: People play at a water park on August 5, 2018 in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. (Photo by Meng Delong/VCG)" title="1014104820_1564700572997-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami' that injures 44 people at water park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_20190801225907"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_20190801223222"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks with reporters after a bill signing ceremony in Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)" title="PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;Jersey&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Phil&#x20;Murphy&#x20;talks&#x20;with&#x20;reporters&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;bill&#x20;signing&#x20;ceremony&#x20;in&#x20;Berkeley&#x20;Heights&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Seth&#x20;Wenig&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/can-the-dutch-reach-save-cyclists-lives-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-of-twins-found-dead-in-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No grand jury indictment yet for dad of dead twins</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More 