New Jersey sets new rules for microbreweries data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409366514.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409366514");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409366514-409366565"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409366514-409366565" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By David Porter, AP
Posted May 28 2019 02:37PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 03:29PM EDT They limit how many events breweries can host, who is allowed to drink on premises and whether they can serve food.</p><p>The state issued new rules last fall but quickly suspended them after opposition from what Acting ABC Director James Graziano characterized Tuesday as "the very few, very vocal licensees who felt their views were not adequately represented." The rules also led to pushback from legislative leaders including Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, both Democrats.</p><p>The guidelines make "important changes that address key issues raised in these recent discussions," Graziano said in a statement Tuesday. "The changes made are intended to help craft breweries promote their products and build their business while continuing to balance the concerns of other licensees and ensuring compliance with state law."</p><p>Bar and restaurant owners have voiced concerns that the microbreweries are diluting the value of their liquor licenses, which are allotted based on population and are limited in number. They can cost several hundred thousand dollars, depending on the applicant's location.</p><p>The new rules limit New Jersey's roughly 100 microbreweries to 25 publicly advertised or promoted events per year, though that number also could include live music and live sports broadcasts even if those events aren't advertised or promoted.</p><p>Separately, a brewery can host as many as 52 private parties per year, such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, civic or political functions, or professional and trade association events.</p><p>Where in the past, a customer was required to take a tour before consuming beer on premises, the new rules allow repeat customers to take one tour per year.</p><p>Customers can bring food or have food delivered, and the brewery can offer takeout menus from local restaurants, provided it doesn't have an exclusive relationship with the restaurant. The initial guidelines released last fall prohibited the breweries from providing takeout menus.</p><p>Eric Orlando, head of the Brewer's Guild of New Jersey, said his members would be closely monitoring how the guidelines affect breweries of different sizes and profiles. The ABC said it will eventually seek to make the guidelines permanent through a legally required process that includes a public comment period.</p><p>"There are some good aspects to it that give some clarity to some of the issues," Orlando said. "There are still some things my organization is going to have to review. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tornado Watches up in parts of New Jersey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tornado Watches were in effect until 10 p.m. on Tuesday for parts of New Jersey.</p><p>The watch covered Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, and Warren counties.</p><p>A watch means that the conditions could be favorable for the formation of tornadoes. It does not mean that a tornado is imminent.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-navy-pilots-reportedly-saw-ufos-during-training-exercises-on-the-east-coast" title="US Navy pilots reportedly saw UFOs during training exercises on the East Coast" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Navy_pilots_report_seeing_UFOs_over_East_0_7319554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Navy_pilots_report_seeing_UFOs_over_East_0_7319554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Navy_pilots_report_seeing_UFOs_over_East_0_7319554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Navy_pilots_report_seeing_UFOs_over_East_0_7319554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Navy_pilots_report_seeing_UFOs_over_East_0_7319554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several pilots with the U.S. Navy said they saw unidentified flying objects over the East Coast during training in 2014 and 2015, according to The New York Times." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US Navy pilots reportedly saw UFOs during training exercises on the East Coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Navy pilots reported seeing unidentified flying objects during training exercises on the East Coast in 2014 and 2015, according to The New York Times .</p><p>Several of the pilots spoke with The Times and said they would often see the objects traveling at hypersonic speeds, making sharp turns and sudden stops at sea level and as high as 30,000 feet. They also reported that the objects did not have any visible engines or infrared exhaust plumes.</p><p>Lt. Ryan Graves, who has been in the Navy for 10 years, spoke to The Times about some of the incidents he experienced and said that a few were videotaped, including one on a plane’s camera in 2015.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/apple-releases-its-first-ipod-in-4-years" title="Apple releases its first iPod in 4 years" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Apple_releases_first_iPod_in_4_years__su_0_7319500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Apple_releases_first_iPod_in_4_years__su_0_7319500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Apple_releases_first_iPod_in_4_years__su_0_7319500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Apple_releases_first_iPod_in_4_years__su_0_7319500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Apple_releases_first_iPod_in_4_years__su_0_7319500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The iPod changed the way we listened to music forever, and while Apple no longer prominently lists the device on the front page of their website anymore, they certainly haven’t forgotten their roots." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apple releases its first iPod in 4 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The iPod changed the way we listened to music forever, and while Apple no longer prominently lists the device on the front page of their website anymore, they certainly haven’t forgotten their roots. That is why Apple released the first iPod since 2015, and with a serious hardware upgrade.</p><p>Since the release of the first iPod in 2001, Apple has sold more than 400 million units.</p><p>While sales have dwindled since the release of the first iPhone, Apple hopes to attract a niche market of consumers looking for an affordable music device without having to shell out the big bucks for a brand-new iPhone, which can go for up to $1,000.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-navy-pilots-reportedly-saw-ufos-during-training-exercises-on-the-east-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/cia_uforeleasedphotocia_052819_1559073957610_7319471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An unidentified flying object is shown in a photo released in a CIA report on investigations into UFOs. (Photo courtesy: CIA)" title="cia_uforeleasedphotocia_052819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US Navy pilots reportedly saw UFOs during training exercises on the East Coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apple-releases-its-first-ipod-in-4-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sdfasfsadfsdaf_1559074773355_7319723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The new iPod touch is available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting today and in stores later this week. (Photo by Apple)" title="sdfasfsadfsdaf_1559074773355-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apple releases its first iPod in 4 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-stroke-unit-credited-with-saving-man-s-life"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Mobile_stroke_unit_0_7316704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mobile_stroke_unit_0_20190527212054"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mobile stroke unit credited with saving man's life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/summer-travel-technology-to-make-your-trips-more-comfortable-and-convenient"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/22/Travel_accessory_tech_tips_ideas_with_Ju_0_7302409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Travel_accessory_tech_tips_ideas_with_Ju_0_20190522170906-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer travel technology to make your trips more comfortable and convenient</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 