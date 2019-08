- Large parts of New Jersey face the threat severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, flash flooding and even the chance of large hail and tornadoes as a storm is expected to move across the region on Tuesday afternoon.

The timing of the storms is early Tuesday afternoon into the late evening. The thunderstorms may produce torrential downpours at times. Flash flooding is possible, especially with slow-moving and or localized thunderstorms. Urban and low-lying areas are most at threat of flooding.

Areas of 1-2 inches of rainfall are expected but forecasters warn that some areas could see as much as 5 inches of rain from the storms.

Flash Flood watches were posted for much of New Jersey through Tuesday evening.

The most severe risk in central and southern New Jersey.

