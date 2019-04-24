< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story425064154" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425064154" data-article-version="1.0">New Jersey ranked dead last in road conditions</h1> </header> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <figcaption>(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425064154-403158539" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425064154" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>New Jersey hasn't fared too well in the latest national rankings of state highway systems.</p><p>A report released Thursday by the Reason Foundation ranks New Jersey dead last in cost-effectiveness and conditions.</p><p>The nonpartisan public policy think tank found New Jersey has the highest per-mile costs and has the highest total spending per mile of any state. It said the state has the worst urban traffic congestion and among the worst urban Interstate pavement conditions in the country, according to the report. On a more positive note, New Jersey's overall road fatality rate was fourth best in the nation.</p><p>The foundation ranked New York 45th overall and Pennsylvania 35th.</p><p>North Dakota ranked first.</p><p>Virginia jumped from 27th overall in the previous report into second-place in performance and cost-effectiveness. Missouri, Maine and Kentucky rounded out the top five states.</p><p>"In looking at the nation's highway system as a whole, there was a decades-long trend of incremental improvement in most key categories, but the overall condition of the highway system has worsened in recent years," says Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Annual Highway Report.</p><p>The report used statistics compiled by the Federal Highway Administration from data reported in 2016 and 2017 by each state. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen drops over 100 pounds to join Army</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Las Vegas teenager with dreams of serving in the military has lost over 100 pounds in order to make it happen.</p><p>Less than a year ago, Luis Enrique Pinto Jr., 18, weighed 317 pounds. His size made it so that he couldn't pass the Army’s weight requirements. That's when he decided to get in shape.</p><p>RELATED: New US Army soldier gets first haircut in 15 years to join military</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/worker-fired-over-antisemitic-social-media-posts" title="State worker fired after anti-Semitic, racist Facebook posts" data-articleId="425067298" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/jeff-dye_1566485542749_7609361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/jeff-dye_1566485542749_7609361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/jeff-dye_1566485542749_7609361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/jeff-dye_1566485542749_7609361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/jeff-dye_1566485542749_7609361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An image from a YouTube video shows Jeffrey Dye." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State worker fired after anti-Semitic, racist Facebook posts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A state worker who also heads a local NAACP chapter has been fired from his state job after several anti-Semitic and racist social media posts.</p><p>A Labor Department spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that Jeffrey Dye was dismissed. He had been hired in February as a business representative, earning a $56,000 salary.</p><p>The Facebook posts by Dye included one that alleged Israel sterilized Ethiopian Jewish immigrants and another that sought to compare atrocities against blacks to those against Jews.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/san-francisco-board-rebrands-convicted-felon-as-justice-involved-person-sanitizes-other-lingo" title="San Francisco board rebrands 'convicted felon' as 'justice-involved person,' sanitizes other lingo" data-articleId="425071112" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GettyImages-894670818_1566484859829_7609288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GettyImages-894670818_1566484859829_7609288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GettyImages-894670818_1566484859829_7609288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GettyImages-894670818_1566484859829_7609288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GettyImages-894670818_1566484859829_7609288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco board rebrands 'convicted felon' as 'justice-involved person,' sanitizes other lingo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco has introduced new sanitized language for criminals, getting rid of words such as “offender” and “addict” while changing “convicted felon” to “justice-involved person.”</p><p>The Board of Supervisors adopted the changes last month even as the city reels from one of the highest crime rates in the country and staggering inequality exemplified by pervasive homelessness alongside Silicon Valley wealth.</p><p>The local officials say the new language will help change people’s views about those who commit crimes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/audio-issues-mar-de-blasio-video-appearance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/Audio_problems_mar_de_Blasio_appearance_0_7609138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Audio_problems_mar_de_Blasio_appearance_0_20190822124852"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Audio issues mar de Blasio video appearance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/qantas-considering-20-hour-flight"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/flight2_1566471591255_7609105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="flight2_1566471591255.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Qantas considering 20-hour direct flight between Australia and New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/russia-sends-robot-into-space"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/robot-getty-wnyw_1566467014012_7608884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Humanoid robot Fyodor (Fedor) prepares for the Soyuz MS-14 orbital flight to the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrier. Roscosmos State Corporation/TASS (Photo by TASS\TASS via Getty Images)" title="robot-getty-wnyw_1566467014012.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Russia sends humanoid robot into space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nyc-school-buses-to-have-gps-tracking"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/21/NYC_School_buses_will_now_have_GPS_track_0_7608726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYC_School_buses_will_now_have_GPS_track_0_20190822023454"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYC school buses to have GPS tracking</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/worker-fired-over-antisemitic-social-media-posts" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/jeff-dye_1566485542749_7609361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/jeff-dye_1566485542749_7609361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/jeff-dye_1566485542749_7609361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/jeff-dye_1566485542749_7609361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/jeff-dye_1566485542749_7609361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;image&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;YouTube&#x20;video&#x20;shows&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;Dye&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>State worker fired after anti-Semitic, racist Facebook posts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/san-francisco-board-rebrands-convicted-felon-as-justice-involved-person-sanitizes-other-lingo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GettyImages-894670818_1566484859829_7609288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GettyImages-894670818_1566484859829_7609288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GettyImages-894670818_1566484859829_7609288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GettyImages-894670818_1566484859829_7609288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GettyImages-894670818_1566484859829_7609288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Giles&#x20;Clarke&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>San Francisco board rebrands 'convicted felon' as 'justice-involved person,' sanitizes other lingo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-dead-last-in-road-conditions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/24/GettyImages-109760038_1556156392604_7167033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jeff&#x20;J&#x20;Mitchell&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey ranked dead last in road conditions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-dies-in-car-crash-trying-to-avoid-dogs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman dies in car crash trying to avoid dogs on highway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delta-donates-over-100-flights-to-human-trafficking-survivors-15m-to-hotline" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_deltaairlinesfile_080919_1565374378131_7583998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_deltaairlinesfile_080919_1565374378131_7583998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_deltaairlinesfile_080919_1565374378131_7583998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_deltaairlinesfile_080919_1565374378131_7583998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/getty_deltaairlinesfile_080919_1565374378131_7583998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Delta&#x20;Airlines&#x20;flight&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Nicolas&#x20;Economou&#x2f;NurPhoto&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delta donates over 100 flights to human trafficking survivors, $1.5M to hotline</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div 