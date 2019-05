Related Headlines New Haven mosque fire appears to be arson

- Another reward has been announced for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever set fire to the Diyanet Mosque in New Haven, Connecticut, on May 12.

The Boston division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward to help solve the arson case, according to a news release.

The Connecticut Arson Tip Award Program previously announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

New Haven police and fire marshals are also investigating the case. Investigators determined that an incendiary device or material was used to start the fire, which damaged two floors, Mayor Toni Harp said last week.

The public can report tips or other information to either the ATF's hotline at 888-283-3473 (888-ATF-FIRE) or Connecticut's arson hotline at 800-842-7766 (800-84-ARSON).

The Muslim Coalition of Connecticut condemned the burning of the mosque and has been raising money to help restore the building.

"We call on all people to stand together to oppose hatred and violence against any group of people," the coalition said in a statement. "The freedom to worship in a mosque, church, synagogue, or temple must be protected from fear, intimidation, and violent acts."

The coalition is accepting donations on LaunchGood.com. The fundraiser had generated more than $180,000 as of Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this story, which was produced from New York City.