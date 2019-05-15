< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos Howard Frankland Bridge</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/family-claims-alaska-airlines-lost-unaccompanies-daughter-13-during-layover"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/getty_alaskaairlinesfile_082719_1566952772555_7620951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family claims Alaska Airlines ‘lost' unaccompanied daughter, 13, during layover"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/family-claims-alaska-airlines-lost-unaccompanies-daughter-13-during-layover">Family claims Alaska Airlines ‘lost' unaccompanied daughter, 13, during layover</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report">Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/what-is-the-number-one-college-major-for-jobs-and-salary-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/27/Long_Island_college_offers_most_desirabl_0_7620789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="What is the number one college major for jobs and salary?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/what-is-the-number-one-college-major-for-jobs-and-salary-">What is the number one college major for jobs and salary?</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/tampa-fire-vehicle-flipped-into-water-after-crash-on-howard-frankland-bridge">Vehicle flipped into Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/family-claims-alaska-airlines-lost-unaccompanies-daughter-13-during-layover">Family claims Alaska Airlines ‘lost' unaccompanied daughter, 13, during layover</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report">Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/what-is-the-number-one-college-major-for-jobs-and-salary-">What is the number one college major for jobs and salary?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/peace-offering-chick-fil-a-worker-hands-out-sandwiches-to-popeyes-employees">Peace offering: Chick-fil-A worker hands out sandwiches to Popeyes employees</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">The Fox 5 Weather blog</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gooddayny" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day NY</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">FOX 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/jobs">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Survey finds new auto technology can annoy drivers Survey finds new auto technology can annoy drivers fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425908857.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425908857");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425908857-407152033"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/traffic%20photo_1557972957478.jpg_7271148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/traffic%20photo_1557972957478.jpg_7271148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/traffic%20photo_1557972957478.jpg_7271148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/traffic%20photo_1557972957478.jpg_7271148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/traffic%20photo_1557972957478.jpg_7271148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425908857-407152033" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/traffic%20photo_1557972957478.jpg_7271148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/traffic%20photo_1557972957478.jpg_7271148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Posted Aug 27 2019 08:46PM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 08:52PM EDT systems can be so annoying that some motorists are turning the features off, according to a new survey.</p> <p>The 2019 J.D. Power Tech Experience Index study also found that frustrated drivers may avoid the systems in future vehicle purchases. That's a problem for automakers who want to sell the technology and prepare people for fully automated vehicles, the company said.</p> <p>"Automakers are spending lots of money on advanced technology development, but the constant alerts can confuse and frustrate drivers," said Kristin Kolodge, J.D. Power's executive director of driver interaction and human-machine interface. "The technology can't come across as a nagging parent. No one wants to be constantly told they aren't driving correctly."</p> <p>For example, systems that keep vehicles centered or within their lanes were problematic for owners, the study found. An average of 23% of drivers with the systems view the alerts as annoying. The results vary by brand, with up to 30% finding the alerts bothersome. Of drivers who don't like the alerts, 61% sometimes disable the systems. A spokesman said J.D. Power would not identify the brands.</p> <p>Collision protection systems such as automatic emergency braking fared the best in six categories covered by the survey. Smartphone mirroring was second, followed by comfort and convenience features such as voice recognition and climate controls. Entertainment and connectivity such as linking phones and Bluetooth placed fourth, followed by driving assistance such as blind spot detection or lane keeping systems. Navigation finished last, J.D. Power said in a statement Tuesday.</p> <p>The survey also found that 69% of owners have Apple CarPlay and/or Google's Android Auto in their vehicles. The phone mirroring systems are starting to jeopardize sales of the automakers' factory installed navigation systems, the survey found.</p> <p>The company's survey included over 16,400 responses from people who bought or leased a 2019 vehicle in the past 90 days. The new vehicles had to have been all-new or redesigned within the past three years. More News Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search for missing Queens girl in London</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 11:45AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 12:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NYPD and police in London are on the hunt for a girl from Queens who left her home and flew to London.</p><p>Victoria Grabowski, 16, was last seen at her home in Maspeth on Saturday at 10 a.m.</p><p>The teen may have stolen a credit card to book the flight out of JFK Airport, according to police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isakson-resigning-from-us-senate-seat-at-end-of-year" title="Isakson resigning from U.S. Senate seat at end of year" data-articleId="425992791" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Image" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Isakson resigning from U.S. Senate seat at end of year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 11:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following a series of health battles, Georgia's Senior U.S. Senator, Johnny Isakson, announced Wednesday he will step down from his senate seat at the end of the year.</p><p>The shocking announcement came in a news release, with Isakson saying "I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve."</p><p>His statement reads, "After much prayer and consultation with my family and my doctors, I have made the very tough decision to leave the U.S. Senate at the end of this year. I have informed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp today that I will resign my Senate seat effective December 31, 2019.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lord-taylor-sold-for-100m-to-rental-clothing-company-1" title="Lord & Taylor sold for $100M to rental clothing company" data-articleId="425989586" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - A Lord & Taylor sign is displayed on its flagship store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on June 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lord & Taylor sold for $100M to rental clothing company</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 10:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- Lord & Taylor, one of the nation's oldest department stores, is being sold for $100 million to a rental clothing company.</p><p>Le Tote Inc. is buying the company from Hudson's Bay Co., which gets a minority stake in Le Tote and will control two seats on its board.</p><p>Lord & Taylor, founded as a dry goods store in 1826, has struggled recently as more people shop online.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tampa-fire-vehicle-flipped-into-water-after-crash-on-howard-frankland-bridge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FHP photo" title="HFB3_1567006849082-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vehicle flipped into Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-claims-alaska-airlines-lost-unaccompanies-daughter-13-during-layover"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/getty_alaskaairlinesfile_082719_1566952772555_7620951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An Alaska Airlines plane is shown on a runway in a file photo. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)" title="getty_alaskaairlinesfile_082719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family claims Alaska Airlines ‘lost' unaccompanied daughter, 13, during layover</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report" > <h3>Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report" data-title="Woman falls off balcony while practicing yoga" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report" addthis:title="Woman falls off balcony while practicing yoga" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> Most Recent https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Image" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Isakson resigning from U.S. Senate seat at end of year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lord-taylor-sold-for-100m-to-rental-clothing-company-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;A&#x20;Lord&#x20;&#x26;&#x20;Taylor&#x20;sign&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;its&#x20;flagship&#x20;store&#x20;on&#x20;5th&#x20;Avenue&#x20;in&#x20;Manhattan&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lord & Taylor sold for $100M to rental clothing company</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-activist-sails-from-uk-to-nyc" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PLYMOUTH&#x2c;&#x20;ENGLAND&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;14&#x3a;&#x20;Climate&#x20;change&#x20;activist&#x20;Greta&#x20;Thunberg&#x20;sets&#x20;sail&#x20;for&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;60ft&#x20;Malizia&#x20;II&#x20;yacht&#x20;from&#x20;Mayflower&#x20;Marina&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Plymouth&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kirsty&#x20;Wigglesworth&#x20;-&#x20;WPA&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen activist sails from UK to NYC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tropical-storm-dorian-to-hit-puerto-rico-then-get-stronger" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;arrives&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;private&#x20;harbor&#x20;to&#x20;move&#x20;boats&#x20;away&#x20;for&#x20;protection&#x20;ahead&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;arrival&#x20;of&#x20;Tropical&#x20;Storm&#x20;Dorian&#x20;in&#x20;Boqueron&#x2c;&#x20;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x2c;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Ramon&#x20;Espinosa&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian to hit Puerto Rico, then get stronger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tampa-fire-vehicle-flipped-into-water-after-crash-on-howard-frankland-bridge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FHP&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vehicle flipped into Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 