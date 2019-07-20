< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Nation marks 50 years after Apollo 11's 'giant leap' on moon Visitors pose for photos beside a portrait of Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum as special events are underway for visitors commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Visitors pose for photos beside a portrait of Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum as special events are underway for visitors commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Visitors pose for photos beside a portrait of Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum as special events are underway for visitors commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Visitors pose for photos beside a portrait of Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum as special events are underway for visitors commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Visitors pose for photos beside a portrait of Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum as special events are underway for visitors commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) By MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer
Posted Jul 20 2019 05:29PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 05:37PM EDT (AP) - A moonstruck nation celebrated the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's "giant leap" by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin at parties, races, ball games and concerts Saturday, toasting with Tang and nibbling MoonPies.</p> <p>At NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Aldrin showed Vice President Mike Pence the launch pad where he flew to the moon in 1969. At the same time halfway around the world, an American and two other astronauts blasted into space from Kazakhstan on a Russian rocket. And in Armstrong's hometown of Wapakoneta, Ohio, nearly 2,000 runners competed in "Run to the Moon" races.</p> <p>"Apollo 11 is the only event in the 20th century that stands a chance of being widely remembered in the 30th century," the vice president said.</p> <p>Wapakoneta 10K runner Robert Rocco, 54, a retired Air Force officer from Centerville, Ohio, called the moon landing by Armstrong and Aldrin "perhaps the most historic event in my lifetime, maybe in anybody's lifetime."</p> <p>At the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Gilda Warden sat on a bench and gazed in awe at the Apollo 11 command module, Columbia, on display. "It's like entering the Sistine Chapel and seeing the ceiling. You want to just sit there and take it in," said Warden, 63, a psychiatric nurse from Tacoma, Washington.</p> <p>On July 20, 1969, Armstrong and Aldrin undocked from Columbia in lunar orbit and then descended in the lunar module Eagle to the Sea of Tranquility. Armstrong was the first to step onto the lunar surface, proclaiming for the ages: "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." It was humanity's first footsteps on another world.</p> <p>In a speech at Kennedy, Pence paid tribute to Armstrong, Aldrin and command module pilot Michael Collins - if they're not heroes, "then there are no heroes" - as well as the 400,000 Americans who worked tirelessly to get them to the moon.</p> <p>Aldrin, 89, grabbed the right hand of Neil Armstrong's older son, Rick, at Pence's mention of heroes. He then stood and saluted, and received a standing ovation. Armstrong died in 2012. Collins, 88, did not attend the Florida ceremony. But Apollo 17's Harrison Schmitt, the next-to-last man to walk on the moon in 1972, was there.</p> <p>Pence reiterated the Trump administration's goal of sending American astronauts back to the moon within five years and eventually on to Mars. He said this next generation of astronauts will spend weeks and months on the lunar surface, not just days and hours like the 12 Apollo moonwalkers did.</p> <p>NASA had other celebrations going on Saturday, most notably at Johnson Space Center in Houston, home to Mission Control; the U.S. Space and Rocket Center next door to Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, where the Saturn V moon rockets were born; and the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum in Washington.</p> <p>And where better to celebrate than Apollo, Pennsylvania - located in Armstrong County not far from the town of Mars and Moon Township. The historical society revived the annual moon-landing celebration in honor of the big 50. All of the Apollo astronauts have long been honorary citizens of Apollo, the society's Alan Morgan said.</p> <p>At New York's Yankee Stadium, former space shuttle astronaut Mike Massimino threw out the ceremonial first pitch to former pitcher Jack Aker, who was on the mound when the July 20, 1969, baseball game was interrupted to announce that the Eagle had landed. Armstrong and Aldrin were "A1, No. 1, higher than major league," Aker recalled Saturday. "It's a mutual feeling," Massimino agreed.</p> <p>Elsewhere in New York, organizers moved a moon-landing party from Times Square into a hotel because of a heat wave. Youngsters joined former space shuttle astronaut Winston Scott there, as a giant screen showed the Saturn V rocket lifting off with the Apollo 11 crew in 1969.</p> <p>Across the country in Seattle, Tim Turner was first in line at the Museum of Flight to see the Apollo 11 command module. Collins orbited the moon alone in Columbia, as Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the gray, desolate surface.</p> <p>Turner recalled watching the lunar landing with his family in Tennessee, then going outside to gaze at the moon.</p> <p>"There was just excitement," Turner said. "It was just the novelty of it all. Good grief! It's still amazing, the No. 1 feat of the 20th century, if not all of modern history, that first time there."</p> <p>Clocks counted down to the exact moment of the Eagle's landing on the moon - 4:17 p.m. EDT - and Armstrong's momentous step onto the lunar surface at 10:56 p.m. EDT. The powdered orange drink Tang was back in vogue for the toasts, along with MoonPies, including a 55-pound (25-kilogram), 45,000-calorie MoonPie at Kennedy's One Giant Leap bash.</p> <p>About 100 visitors and staff at the American Space Museum in Titusville, across the Indian River from Kennedy, cheered and lifted plastic champagne cups of Tang at precisely 4:17 p.m.</p> <p>"This is what we're here for, to share the American space experience," explained executive director Karan Conklin, who led the toast. </p> <p> In the 100-degree heat (38 degrees Celsius) of Kazakhstan, an American, Italian and Russian, rocketed into the night to the International Space Station. Only one of the three - cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov - was alive at the time of Apollo 11. The three already living on the space station also were born long after the moon landings.</p> <p>The crew deliberately modeled its mission patch after Apollo 11's: no astronaut names included to show the universal nature of space flight. Morgan explained in a NASA interview that Apollo 11, and now his flight, represents "an accomplishment of the world and not one single country."</p> <p>___</p> <p>AP reporters Angie Wang in Wapakoneta, Ohio, and Carla K. Johnson in Seattle, and freelance writer Charles O'Brien contributed to this report.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Follow AP's full coverage of the Apollo 11 anniversary at: https://apnews.com/Apollo11moonlanding</p> <p>___</p> <p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/monmouth-racing-card-shaken-amid-fierce-heat-track-protests" title="Monmouth racing card shaken amid fierce heat, track protests" data-articleId="419356748" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/20/HorseRace_1563658515065_7537288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/20/HorseRace_1563658515065_7537288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/20/HorseRace_1563658515065_7537288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/20/HorseRace_1563658515065_7537288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/20/HorseRace_1563658515065_7537288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.&nbsp;(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Monmouth racing card shaken amid fierce heat, track protests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 05:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) - With extreme heat draining fans and causing concern about the horses, Monmouth Park canceled six races and pushed back until early evening its stakes races, including the $1 million Haskell Invitational headlined by Maximum Security.</p><p>The decision came after the start of the first race was delayed and the racing card was re-evaluated after the second race.</p><p>The National Weather Service again posted an excessive heat warning advisory Saturday, with near steady temperatures in the lower 90s in Monmouth County. The heat index values reached 107.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cbp-over-1-000-african-migrants-arrested-at-mexican-border" title="CBP: Over 1,000 African migrants arrested near Mexican border" data-articleId="419332429" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY%20border%20patrol%20customs%20agents_1563490964491.jpg_7533140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY%20border%20patrol%20customs%20agents_1563490964491.jpg_7533140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY%20border%20patrol%20customs%20agents_1563490964491.jpg_7533140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY%20border%20patrol%20customs%20agents_1563490964491.jpg_7533140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY%20border%20patrol%20customs%20agents_1563490964491.jpg_7533140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CBP: Over 1,000 African migrants arrested near Mexican border</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>According to a new report from the U.S. Border Patrol, over 1,100 people from 19 different African countries have been arrested illegally crossing the border into the United States since May 30.</p><p>“The apprehension of people from African countries illegally crossing our borders continues to increase,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. </p><p>The Del Rio Sector, where the arrests were made, has seen over 44,000 apprehensions of illegal immigrants so far this year, more than double the total number of arrests made during the previous year. The majority of apprehensions have been family units and single adults.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/compton-boy-loses-hand-after-neighbors-throw-lit-fireworks-at-him-on-his-10th-birthday" title="California boy loses hand after neighbors throw lit fireworks at him on his 10th birthday" data-articleId="419354409" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Boy loses hand after neighbor throws lit fireworks at him" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California boy loses hand after neighbors throw lit fireworks at him on his 10th birthday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Leah Uko, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family is demanding justice after a 10-year-old boy lost his hand when a firework exploded. </p><p>Police say two men in the boy’s Compton apartment complex threw a homemade firework at the boy on his birthday. </p><p>The explosion from the homemade firework shook nearby cars.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 