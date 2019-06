Authorities seized drugs, weapons, money, and other items related to a drug ring on Long Island. (Suffolk County District Attorney)

- A six-month investigation into 18 alleged drug dealers has led to the seizure of 3.5 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, seven illegal firearms, and more than $80,000 cash.

Authorities targeted Daniel Ayala, 37, of North Babylon, as the alleged "head honcho" of the drug ring. He and his co-conspirators operated a massive drug distribution ring across western Suffolk County, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini. He said they bought large amounts of narcotics and then sold them from Farmingdale to Mastic.

"Pursuant to this investigation, we executed search warrants at one location on June 11th, and at five additional locations on June 13th," Sini said.

Ayala would purchase the drugs from two suppliers, sell them to other drug dealers, or resellers, and those resellers would then distribute the drugs to local buyers, Sini said.

Ayala and his associates would allegedly cut and package the narcotics in a Bay Shore drug mill and even hiring people to test the quality of the drugs.

"The combination of skilled prosecutors and accomplished detectives makes the results you heard about possible," Suffolk County Deputy Chief of Detectives Matthew Lewis said.

Law enforcement officials said the group raked in more than $900,000 in drug money in just two months.

Meanwhile, Ayala's lawyer, Ira Weissman, said he wants to make sure all the evidence checks out.

"She's claiming that there's $900,000 over the whole conspiracy, but this is an indictment that contains 18 people," Weissman said.

Ayala was arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.