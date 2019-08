- Several people were injured after a police pursuit in Orange County, New York ended in a crash.

According to authorities, state police attempted to stop a black Chevy Tahoe on I-87 near Newburgh in connection to a felony investigation.

When the Tahoe failed to stop, police gave chase until the vehicle exited the thruway in Newburgh and crashed head-on into another Chevy Tahoe and two other cars just after 11 a.m. on Route 17K.

One person in the pursued Tahoe was hospitalized with serious injuries, while three others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. There were several other non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.