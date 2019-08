- The MTV Video Music Awards will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, at 8 p.m. Monday on MTV.

It's the first time in the awards show's 36 year history that the presentation will take place at the Prudential Center.

Sebastian Maniscalco will host the ceremony. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift both led the nominations with twelve each.

Fetty Wap, Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman, and Wyclef Jean will close out the show, according to MTV.

A day earlier, the Jonas Brothers taped a performance at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park that will play at the show.

Nick, Joe and Kevin performed 'Sucker' before they crossed over to the boardwalk where fireworks capped their performance.