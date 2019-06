The MTA is celebrating Pride month with a rainbow heart decal adorning some No.1 line subway cars through June. (MTA NYC Transit)

The MTA is celebrating Pride month with a rainbow heart decal adorning some No.1 line subway cars through June. (MTA NYC Transit)

"The Pride Train is now arriving! Come as you are and help us celebrate," wrote the transit agency on Twitter.

Photos of the Pride Train show the decal, which has subway routes listed, affixed between a window and a car door.

The MTA was also selling Pride Metro Cards while supplies last. The cards were available at select vending machines around the system, including at Christopher St station on the No. 1 line.

Pride themed items were available at the NYC Transit Museum.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn raids which marked the beginning of the gay rights movement in NYC.