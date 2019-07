- The MTA board voted Wednesday to approve a major transformation plan which would consolidate more than 40 departments into six and could eliminate as many as 2,700 jobs.

“The blueprint they’ve created will help us achieve three goals,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye. “One is improving customer service, secondly making us a more effective and cost effective organization and three, a significant reduction in operating costs.”

Research analysts say that their plan will save the beleaguered agency between $370M - $530M annually, but it also calls for nearly 3,000 job cuts. While the MTA says that the cuts will mostly come from the administrative level, Foy was unwilling to promise that the cuts would not affect transit employees like bus drivers or train engineers.

The plan will take roughly 18-24 months to implement.