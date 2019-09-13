< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. MTA adding 500 officers to fix homeless problem

By KAYLA MAMELAK Posted Sep 13 2019 08:08AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 13 2019 08:24AM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 08:26AM EDT https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/MTA_adding_500_officers_to_fix_homeless__0_7656033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428646594" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Cracking down on homelessness in subway stations, trains and buses is one of the many reasons why New York City Transit President Andy Byford said the MTA is hiring 500 new transit police officers.</p><p>"A, the subway is not the place for people to effectively live and b, I owe my customers a safe clean pleasant traveling environment," Byford said.</p><p>By nearly doubling the number of MTA police working, "they assist us in getting homeless people to get off the trains and get off the stations," Byford said. "There must then be a handover to city personnel who will properly then convey homeless people to an appropriate place."</p><p>The officers will also work to enforce quality of life crimes on the subways and deal with fare evasion.</p><p>MTA officials claim fare evaders cost the transit authority more than $200 million a year, but a new investigation by the MTA Inspector General pokes holes in the data collected on fare beaters.</p><p>Due to the small number of employees tasked with running the surveys, the inspector general says, they weren't fulfilling the full scope of the investigation.</p><p>Some interpret that to mean there are even more fare evaders than previously thought, others says there are less. (FOX 5 NY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>De Blasio 'for resident' sign outside City Hall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 08:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 09:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Posters poking fun at Mayor Bill de Blasio's absence from the Democratic presidential candidate debate appeared outside City Hall right in time for the big night.</p><p>De Blasio did not make the cutoff for Thursday's debate in Houston after failing to get two percent in four polls.</p><p>"De Blasio's Debate Watch, Watch Party. Come watch ‘presidential candidate' Bill de Blasio watch the Democratic presidential debate from the couch. He didn't qualify, but you can hear how he would have responded to the questions as he yells at his television," read the poster.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wwii-veteran-celebrates-110th-birthday" title="WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans" data-articleId="428651928" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/brooks-ap-wnyw_1568379785077_7656047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/brooks-ap-wnyw_1568379785077_7656047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/brooks-ap-wnyw_1568379785077_7656047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/brooks-ap-wnyw_1568379785077_7656047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/brooks-ap-wnyw_1568379785077_7656047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)&gt;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 09:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man considered to be the nation's oldest living World War II veteran was serenaded and showered with kisses during a celebration of his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.</p><p>Lawrence Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines. He was a servant to three white officers and his daily routine included cleaning their sheets and uniforms and shining their shoes.</p><p>Brooks attained the rank of Private 1st Class during the war. Museum President and CEO Stephen Watson said Brooks is the nation's oldest living WWII veteran. Watson was among the speakers at Brooks' birthday celebration Thursday, which included a serenade of "Happy Birthday" by the museum's singing trio, the Victory Belles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teens-brawl-with-nypd-officers-in-manhattan" title="Teens brawl with NYPD officers in Manhattan" data-articleId="428648593" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Teens_brawl_in_Manhattan_0_7656108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Teens_brawl_in_Manhattan_0_7656108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Teens_brawl_in_Manhattan_0_7656108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Teens_brawl_in_Manhattan_0_7656108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Teens_brawl_in_Manhattan_0_7656108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several NYPD officers were hurt trying to break up a brawl." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teens brawl with NYPD officers in Manhattan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Luke Funk</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 08:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 08:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six NYPD officers were hurt trying to break up a mob of teens 