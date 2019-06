- The NYPD is asking for the public's helping finding a mother and her five-year-old daughter from Brooklyn.

Tiffany Hatch, 35, and Joelle Hatch, 5, were last seen leaving a homeless shelter on for women on Halsey Street in Bushwick on May 30 at about 8:30 p.m.

Sources told FOX 5 NY that there was no note left behind and that there is no male individual involved with the pair.

Joelle Hatch was described as being approximately 4'5" tall, weighing 65 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, tan pants and black boots.

Tiffany Hatch was described as being approximately 5'7" tall, weighing 170 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a NY Giants jacket, a black dress and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information about the mother and daughter are encouraged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.