- Police are searching for a missing mother and son in Salem, Oregon. The Salem Police Department says that 25-year-old Karissa Alyn Fretwell and her son, 3-year-old William (Billy) Fretwell, have been missing since May 13th.

They say that Karissa is about five-feet, nine-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and naturally blond hair that she dyes red. Billy is only about three-feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where Karissa and Billy may be is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Hotline at 503-588-8477.