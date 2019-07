- Police on Long Island arrested a suspect that had been featured in its 'mugshot Mondays.'

April Sumners, 31, of East Garden City was arrested July 18 at La Quinta Motel on Stewart Ave.

Sumners repeatedly refused to comply with officers, according to Nassau County Police.

Cops were tipped off after a female guest at the motel recognized Sumners who has pink hair.

One police officer sustained a cut to his hand during the arrest.

Sumners was subdued and taken into custody.

The suspect was charged with second degree assault, resisting arrest and on an open warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was due in court in Hempstead Friday.