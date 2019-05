- Prosecutors in Florida were looking into the possibility that a mother who admitted to stabbing her 11-year-old daughter to death did so to prevent her from having sex.

Rosa Rivera, 28, drove her dead daughter, Aleyda, to a hospital in Orlando in March. But the child, who had more than a dozen stab wounds, was already dead, said police.

The mother later confessed to the crime, said police. She told the officers that her daughter was smiling "different" which caused her to think she was having sex.

Local media outlets reported that police investigating the case did not believe the girl was sexually active.

They were looking into Rivera's behavior leading up to her daughter's death. A relative told police that she was increasingly 'paranoid.'

Two days before her Aleyda died, Rivera went to the girl's school to pull her out of class, reported the Orlando Sentinel. The child "seemed nervous" and was "cowering," a school official told the paper.

Rivera was being held in the Orange County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

In April, she was charged with battery on a corrections officer after she allegedly punched a jail guard in the face.

Her trial is scheduled for August.