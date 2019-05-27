< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mobile stroke unit credited with saving man's life <aside id='related-headlines409199929' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/mobile-stroke-units-long-island">
<span>Mobile units can quickly respond to stroke patient</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/study-one-alcoholic-drink-per-day-may-increase-stroke-risk">
<span>Study: One alcoholic drink per day may increase</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> OAKDALE, N.Y. (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Bill Rothmeier owes his life to Stony Brook University Hospital's state-of-the-art mobile stroke unit, equipped with CT scanners, contrast injectors, and its very own hospital staff.</p><p>"My carotid artery was 99-percent clogged," Bothmeier said. "They put a stent in that, reached up into my brain and pulled out that blood clot."</p><p>Bill and his wife, Eileen, were heading home from upstate New York on Mother's Day when it happened.</p><p>Eileen said that Bill, who was behind the wheel, began to drive erratically, so she advised him to pull over at a rest stop. By the time Eileen drove the car home, Bill was slurring his speech and was confused.</p><p>"When I got home, we took his blood pressure because I figured it was the blood pressure, and it was sky high," she said. "I said, 'We need to go to the emergency room.'"</p><p>911 dispatched one of the hospital's two mobile stroke units to the couple's house in Oakdale.</p><p>Dr. David Fiorella, the director of Stony Brook University Hospital's Cerebrovascular Center, diagnosed Rothmeier with two blockages that needed immediate surgery.</p><p>"They get faster care, a diagnosis quickly, and they go to the most appropriate hospital for the level of intervention that they need," Fiorella said.</p><p>Thanks to the hospital's life-saving technology, Rothmeier had a happy ending. He has made a full recovery and has been reunited with his wife, four children, 14 grandchildren, and his rescue dog, Odie.</p><p>The hospital deployed its first two mobile stroke units this spring, investing about $1 million into each of them. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missouri's last abortion clinic may shut down, Planned Parenthood officials say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JIM SALTER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Missouri's only abortion clinic could be closed by the end of the week because the state is threatening to not renew its license, Planned Parenthood officials said Tuesday.</p><p>Planned Parenthood officials said in a teleconference that the current license for the St. Louis facility expires Friday. If not renewed, the organization said Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.</p><p>"This is not a drill," said Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. "This is not a warning. This is real and it's a public health crisis."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tornado-watches-up-in-parts-of-new-jersey" title="Tornado Watches up in parts of New Jersey" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/tornado-watches_1559074980921_7319561_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/tornado-watches_1559074980921_7319561_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/tornado-watches_1559074980921_7319561_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/tornado-watches_1559074980921_7319561_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/tornado-watches_1559074980921_7319561_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tornado Watches up in parts of New Jersey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tornado Watches were in effect until 10 p.m. on Tuesday for parts of New Jersey.</p><p>The watch covered Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, and Warren counties.</p><p>A watch means that the conditions could be favorable for the formation of tornadoes. It does not mean that a tornado is imminent.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-navy-pilots-reportedly-saw-ufos-during-training-exercises-on-the-east-coast" title="US Navy pilots reportedly saw UFOs during training exercises on the East Coast" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Navy_pilots_report_seeing_UFOs_over_East_0_7319554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Navy_pilots_report_seeing_UFOs_over_East_0_7319554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Navy_pilots_report_seeing_UFOs_over_East_0_7319554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Navy_pilots_report_seeing_UFOs_over_East_0_7319554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Navy_pilots_report_seeing_UFOs_over_East_0_7319554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several pilots with the U.S. Navy said they saw unidentified flying objects over the East Coast during training in 2014 and 2015, according to The New York Times." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US Navy pilots reportedly saw UFOs during training exercises on the East Coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Navy pilots reported seeing unidentified flying objects during training exercises on the East Coast in 2014 and 2015, according to The New York Times .</p><p>Several of the pilots spoke with The Times and said they would often see the objects traveling at hypersonic speeds, making sharp turns and sudden stops at sea level and as high as 30,000 feet. They also reported that the objects did not have any visible engines or infrared exhaust plumes.</p><p>Lt. Ryan Graves, who has been in the Navy for 10 years, spoke to The Times about some of the incidents he experienced and said that a few were videotaped, including one on a plane’s camera in 2015.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-navy-pilots-reportedly-saw-ufos-during-training-exercises-on-the-east-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/cia_uforeleasedphotocia_052819_1559073957610_7319471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An unidentified flying object is shown in a photo released in a CIA report on investigations into UFOs. (Photo courtesy: CIA)" title="cia_uforeleasedphotocia_052819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US Navy pilots reportedly saw UFOs during training exercises on the East Coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apple-releases-its-first-ipod-in-4-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sdfasfsadfsdaf_1559074773355_7319723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The new iPod touch is available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting today and in stores later this week. (Photo by Apple)" title="sdfasfsadfsdaf_1559074773355-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apple releases its first iPod in 4 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-stroke-unit-credited-with-saving-man-s-life"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/27/Mobile_stroke_unit_0_7316704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mobile_stroke_unit_0_20190527212054"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mobile stroke unit credited with saving man's life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/summer-travel-technology-to-make-your-trips-more-comfortable-and-convenient"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/22/Travel_accessory_tech_tips_ideas_with_Ju_0_7302409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Travel_accessory_tech_tips_ideas_with_Ju_0_20190522170906-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Summer travel technology to make your trips more comfortable and convenient</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409199929'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6045_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6045"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-navy-pilots-reportedly-saw-ufos-during-training-exercises-on-the-east-coast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/cia_uforeleasedphotocia_052819_1559073957610_7319471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/cia_uforeleasedphotocia_052819_1559073957610_7319471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/cia_uforeleasedphotocia_052819_1559073957610_7319471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/cia_uforeleasedphotocia_052819_1559073957610_7319471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/cia_uforeleasedphotocia_052819_1559073957610_7319471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;unidentified&#x20;flying&#x20;object&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;released&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;CIA&#x20;report&#x20;on&#x20;investigations&#x20;into&#x20;UFOs&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;CIA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>US Navy pilots reportedly saw UFOs during training exercises on the East Coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apple-releases-its-first-ipod-in-4-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sdfasfsadfsdaf_1559074773355_7319723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sdfasfsadfsdaf_1559074773355_7319723_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sdfasfsadfsdaf_1559074773355_7319723_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sdfasfsadfsdaf_1559074773355_7319723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/sdfasfsadfsdaf_1559074773355_7319723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;new&#x20;iPod&#x20;touch&#x20;is&#x20;available&#x20;to&#x20;order&#x20;on&#x20;apple&#x2e;com&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;and&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Apple&#x20;Store&#x20;app&#x20;starting&#x20;today&#x20;and&#x20;in&#x20;stores&#x20;later&#x20;this&#x20;week&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Apple&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apple releases its first iPod in 4 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rescuers-describe-relief-at-spotting-missing-hawaii-hiker-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/Eller%20found_1558782076720.jpg_7312928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Javier&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Cantellops" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Hawaii hiker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/world-health-organization-classifies-gaming-addiction-as-a-mental-disorder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gaming%20-%20WHO%20-%20Addition%20_OP_1_CP__1559071906778.jpg_7319525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="COLOGNE&#x2c;&#x20;GERMANY&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;21&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;young&#x20;boy&#x20;tries&#x20;a&#x20;video&#x20;game&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;super&#x20;ultra&#x20;wide&#x20;videoscreen&#x20;at&#x20;2018&#x20;gamescom&#x20;fair&#x20;press&#x20;day&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Cologne&#x2c;&#x20;Germany&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Gottschalk&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World Health Organization classifies gaming addiction as a mental disorder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-microbrewery-rules" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/FOX5NY_AKD_BEER_FLIGHT_FILE_052819_1559068755273_7319355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey sets new rules for microbreweries</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 