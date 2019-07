- Police in Wisconsin are on the hunt for a group of ten people who rushed a store and took off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in just minutes.

Surveillance video from July 1 captured the 'flash mob' stealing coats and other items from The North Face store in Pleasant Prairie.

In just under 30 seconds, the robbers run off and get into awaiting vehicles with $30,000 worth of items.

Police also shared photos of the suspects in the hope the public recognizes them and can provide tips that lead to their arrests.