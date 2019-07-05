< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mob boss John Gotti's brother seeks early prison release This is an artist's sketch of Peter Gotti during a hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Court Friday March 26, 2004, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/PeterGotti_1562352491629_7479147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/PeterGotti_1562352491629_7479147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/PeterGotti_1562352491629_7479147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This is an artist&#39;s sketch of Peter Gotti during a hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Court Friday March 26, 2004, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>This is an artist's sketch of Peter Gotti during a hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Court Friday March 26, 2004, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416472312-416471930" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/PeterGotti_1562352491629_7479147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/PeterGotti_1562352491629_7479147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/PeterGotti_1562352491629_7479147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/PeterGotti_1562352491629_7479147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/PeterGotti_1562352491629_7479147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This is an artist&#39;s sketch of Peter Gotti during a hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Court Friday March 26, 2004, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>This is an artist's sketch of Peter Gotti during a hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Court Friday March 26, 2004, in New York. By TOM HAYS, Associated Press
Posted Jul 05 2019 02:49PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - An aging imprisoned mobster wants to avoid dying in prison like his notorious younger brother, the late Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, according to court papers seeking an early release.

Peter Gotti's poor health and his rejection of the gangster life make him a worthy candidate of a so-called compassionate release after serving 17 years behind bars at a North Carolina facility that also houses Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernard Madoff, the papers say.

The 79-year-old Gotti was sentenced to a 25-year term for his conviction in 2003 on racketeering and other charges alleging he took charge of the Gambinos after his brother was locked up.

The papers were filed last week in federal court in New York City. Federal prosecutors declined comment Friday.

Peter Gotti is the brother of John Gotti, who was known as both the "Dapper Don" because of his expensive suits and silvery swept-back, and the "Teflon Don" after a series of acquittals on murder charges. He was serving a life term for racketeering and murder when he died of cancer in 2002.

At a 2003 trial, his under-the-radar older brother was accused of overseeing a violent Gambino crew that used threats to assume control of local chapters of the International Longshoremen's Association. Prosecutors presented a series of surveillance photos and tapes of known gangsters paying homage and cash to John Gotti, a former sanitation worker who the saidy became acting boss of the Gambinos in the late 1990s.

The trial featured testimony from action-film star Steven Seagal, who testified that the mobsters demanded payoffs during a meeting at a Manhattan steakhouse. Afterward, the partner told him, "If you would have said the wrong thing, they would have killed you," Seagal said.

The papers seeking early release for Peter Gotti cited a long list of ailments including heart disease, blindness in one eye and early onset dementia. He's seeking to live out his remaining days at his daughter's home in New York City.

Contrary to the mob ethos of staying true to his underworld origins, time behind bars has caused Peter Gotti "to reevaluate his thinking and reconsider his moral values. No longer does he try to justify his actions or defend the choices he made that brought him to prison," the papers say. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/long-island-sisters-give-birth-on-the-same-day" title="Long Island sisters give birth on the same day" data-articleId="416499488" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A pair of sisters from Long Island ended up giving birth on July 3." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Long Island sisters give birth on the same day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sisters Shari and Simone Cumberbatch share an inseparable bond, and now, seemingly due to fate, so will their brand new baby daughters Hailey and Liberty.</p><p>“I had a scheduled C-section, so I knew that I was going to give birth on the third, but we didn’t know she was going to give birth on the same day,” says Simone Cumberbatch.</p><p>Simone scheduled a C-section for July third, which is her father’s birthday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/90-degree-temperatures-shatter-all-time-high-heat-records-in-alaska" title="90-degree temperatures shatter all-time high heat records in Alaska" data-articleId="416500867" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Alaska_sees_record_breaking_temperatures_0_7479270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Alaska_sees_record_breaking_temperatures_0_7479270_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Alaska_sees_record_breaking_temperatures_0_7479270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Alaska_sees_record_breaking_temperatures_0_7479270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Alaska_sees_record_breaking_temperatures_0_7479270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A heat wave sweeping over Alaska brought on record-breaking temperatures in several cities, according to the National Weather Service." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>90-degree temperatures shatter all-time high heat records in Alaska</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many cities and towns in southern Alaska experienced record-breaking temperatures on the Fourth of July, according to the National Weather Service.</p><p>The NWS Anchorage tweeted on Friday that all-time high records were broken in several monitoring spots as well as daily high temperatures. NWS also stated that daily record highs would break again Friday.</p><p>RELATED: Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-adds-solid-224-000-jobs-making-fed-rate-cut-less-certain" title="US adds solid 224,000 jobs, making Fed rate cut less certain" data-articleId="416486300" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Despite_strong_economy__many_Americans_s_0_7479096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Despite_strong_economy__many_Americans_s_0_7479096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Despite_strong_economy__many_Americans_s_0_7479096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Despite_strong_economy__many_Americans_s_0_7479096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Despite_strong_economy__many_Americans_s_0_7479096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. economy added a robust 224,000 jobs in June, but many Americans still say they're having a hard time paying their bills." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US adds solid 224,000 jobs, making Fed rate cut less certain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOSH BOAK, AP Economics Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers sharply stepped up their hiring in June, adding a robust 224,000 jobs, an indication of the economy's durability after more than a decade of expansion.</p><p>The strength of the jobs report the government issued Friday could complicate a decision for the Federal Reserve late this month on whether to cut interest rates to help support the economy. Most investors have anticipated a rate cut in July and perhaps one or two additional Fed cuts later in the year. That scenario may be less likely now.</p><p>Stocks sold off early Friday before paring their losses later. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down a modest 43 points. But the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to 2.04% from just under 2% before the jobs report was released, reflecting a view that the Fed might now be less inclined to cut rates multiple times.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-sisters-give-birth-on-the-same-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_20190705212400"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Long Island sisters give birth on the same day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/90-degree-temperatures-shatter-all-time-high-heat-records-in-alaska"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Two men hike along a creek below the Byron Glacier on July 4, 2019 near Portage Lake in Girdwood, Alaska. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)" title="getty_alaskaheatwave_070519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>90-degree temperatures shatter all-time high heat records in Alaska</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-adds-solid-224-000-jobs-making-fed-rate-cut-less-certain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/What_are_the_hot_jobs_in_2018__0_4827225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="What_are_the_hot_jobs_in_2018__0_20180117223820"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US adds solid 224,000 jobs, making Fed rate cut less certain</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-sisters-give-birth-on-the-same-day" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Long Island sisters give birth on the same day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/90-degree-temperatures-shatter-all-time-high-heat-records-in-alaska" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_alaskaheatwave_070519_1562357262294_7479172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;men&#x20;hike&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;along&#x20;a&#x20;creek&#x20;below&#x20;the&#x20;Byron&#x20;Glacier&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;near&#x20;Portage&#x20;Lake&#x20;in&#x20;Girdwood&#x2c;&#x20;Alaska&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lance&#x20;King&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>90-degree temperatures shatter all-time high heat records in Alaska</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-adds-solid-224-000-jobs-making-fed-rate-cut-less-certain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/What_are_the_hot_jobs_in_2018__0_4827225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/What_are_the_hot_jobs_in_2018__0_4827225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/What_are_the_hot_jobs_in_2018__0_4827225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/What_are_the_hot_jobs_in_2018__0_4827225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/What_are_the_hot_jobs_in_2018__0_4827225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US adds solid 224,000 jobs, making Fed rate cut less certain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/coco-gauff-15-avoids-2-match-points-in-centre-court-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/CocoGauff_1562358153682_7479071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/CocoGauff_1562358153682_7479071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/CocoGauff_1562358153682_7479071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/CocoGauff_1562358153682_7479071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/CocoGauff_1562358153682_7479071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="United&#x20;States&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Cori&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Coco&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Gauff&#x20;celebrates&#x20;after&#x20;beating&#x20;Slovenia&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Polona&#x20;Hercog&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;singles&#x20;match&#x20;during&#x20;day&#x20;five&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;Tennis&#x20;Championships&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Ben&#x20;Curtis&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coco Gauff, 15, avoids 2 match points in Centre Court win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-faces-weapons-charge-after-gunfire-at-asbury-park-boardwalk" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crime&#x20;Scene" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen faces weapons charge after gunfire at Asbury Park boardwalk</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 