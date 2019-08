- Police are asking to help them find a missing woman from Long Island who suffers from dementia.

Helen Khan, 77, was last seen leaving her home in Uniondale at 9 a.m. Monday.

She left in a gray 2008 Hyundai Accent with license plate EJA9253.

Khan is described as Indian, 5' 1" tall, about 125 lbs. with brown eyes, brown hair and a brown complexion.

If you have seen Khan contact the Nassau County Police Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.