- The NYPD is seeking help to find a missing man with autism.

Junior Parker of the Bronx was last seen on Friday, May 24 at approximately 8:45 hours leaving Stuyvesant High School in Lower Manhattan, where he is a student, and fleeing southbound on the West Side Highway.

Parker is black, 21 years old, last seen wearing a t-shirt with white lettering, a blue denim jacket, and blue jeans.

He lives in the Bronx but has not returned home.

If you see him please call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.