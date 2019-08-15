< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos href="/web/wnyw/news/dogfishing-people-are-apparently-posing-with-other-peoples-pets-on-dating-apps-to-get-matches">‘Dogfishing': People are apparently posing with other people's pets on dating apps to get matches</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Fox 5 Weather blog"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">The Fox 5 Weather blog</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-says-jewish-americans-who-vote-democrat-show-lack-of-knowledge-or-complete-disloyalty"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/TrumpJewComment_Banner_Getty_1566344807363_7605454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Trump says Jewish Americans who vote Democrat show 'lack of knowledge' or 'complete disloyalty'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-says-jewish-americans-who-vote-democrat-show-lack-of-knowledge-or-complete-disloyalty">Trump says Jewish Americans who vote Democrat show 'lack of knowledge' or 'complete disloyalty'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-delays-meeting-with-denmark-pm-after-shes-uninterested-in-discussing-us-purchase-of-greenland"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1169208005%20THUMB_1566348287279.jpg_7605636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Trump cancels Denmark meeting after prime minister expresses disinterest in selling Greenland"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-delays-meeting-with-denmark-pm-after-shes-uninterested-in-discussing-us-purchase-of-greenland">Trump cancels Denmark meeting after prime minister expresses disinterest in selling Greenland</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/dogfishing-people-are-apparently-posing-with-other-peoples-pets-on-dating-apps-to-get-matches">‘Dogfishing': People are apparently posing with other people's pets on dating apps to get matches</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">The Fox 5 Weather blog</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-says-jewish-americans-who-vote-democrat-show-lack-of-knowledge-or-complete-disloyalty">Trump says Jewish Americans who vote Democrat show 'lack of knowledge' or 'complete disloyalty'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-delays-meeting-with-denmark-pm-after-shes-uninterested-in-discussing-us-purchase-of-greenland">Trump cancels Denmark meeting after prime minister expresses disinterest in selling Greenland</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/you-could-win-15k-for-your-honeymoon-if-you-turn-your-wedding-vows-into-sponsored-content">You could win $15K for your honeymoon if you turn your wedding vows into sponsored content</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/excessive-daytime-napping-could-be-early-indicator-of-alzheimers-disease-study-says">Excessive daytime napping could be early indicator of Alzheimer's disease, study says</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Feds: Miniature horses are allowed to fly as service animals Feds: Miniature horses are allowed to fly as service animals class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423975050.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423975050");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423975050-423975808"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/15/miniature-horse-getty-wnyw_1565896230667_7594873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/15/miniature-horse-getty-wnyw_1565896230667_7594873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/15/miniature-horse-getty-wnyw_1565896230667_7594873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/15/miniature-horse-getty-wnyw_1565896230667_7594873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/15/miniature-horse-getty-wnyw_1565896230667_7594873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Miniature horse(File Photo by Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Miniature horse(File Photo by Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423975050-423975808" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/15/miniature-horse-getty-wnyw_1565896230667_7594873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/15/miniature-horse-getty-wnyw_1565896230667_7594873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/15/miniature-horse-getty-wnyw_1565896230667_7594873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/15/miniature-horse-getty-wnyw_1565896230667_7594873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/15/miniature-horse-getty-wnyw_1565896230667_7594873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Miniature horse(File Photo by Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Miniature horse(File Photo by Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> Posted Aug 15 2019 03:09PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 03:10PM EDT priorities for service animals, clarifying the federal government’s policies for what types of animals should always be allowed to travel with their owners.</p> <p>In recent months, both public and professional organizations, including the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), have urged lawmakers to review the rules for service animal designations during air travel, to combat an alleged culture of “rampant abuse” of protocol. The AFA claimed that the matter was escalating into a “safety, health, and security issue” that was “negatively affecting all passengers.”</p> <p>“After reviewing the comments on this issue, we believe that it would be in the public interest and within our discretionary authority to prioritize ensuring that the most commonly recognized service animals (i.e., dogs, cats, and miniature horses) are accepted for transport,” the department's Aug. 8 update stated.</p> <p>“We stated that while we will focus on ensuring the transport of dogs, cats and miniature horses, we may take enforcement action against carriers for failing to transport other service animals on a case-by-case basis,” it continued.</p> <p>The announcement doesn’t bind airlines to fly all service miniature horses by law, but does allude to penalties if carriers violate the new rule, CBS reports. More News Stories src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/___Dogfishing___People_are_apparently_po_0_7605499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/___Dogfishing___People_are_apparently_po_0_7605499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/___Dogfishing___People_are_apparently_po_0_7605499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/___Dogfishing___People_are_apparently_po_0_7605499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/___Dogfishing___People_are_apparently_po_0_7605499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In what appears to be a desperate act to find “the one,” people looking for love are deceiving potential love interests in an act called “dogfishing.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Dogfishing': People are apparently posing with other people's pets on dating apps to get matches</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In what appears to be a desperate act to find “the one,” people looking for love are deceiving potential love interests in an act called “dogfishing.”</p><p>According to The Washington Post , the deceitful act is all too common and happens when a person borrows someone else’s pooch for profile snaps on dating apps or social media.</p><p>The Post writes that people continuously find themselves scammed by “guys with a ridiculously adorable dog photo,” otherwise known as “dog-baiters.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-says-jewish-americans-who-vote-democrat-show-lack-of-knowledge-or-complete-disloyalty" title="Trump says Jewish Americans who vote Democrat show 'lack of knowledge' or 'complete disloyalty'" data-articleId="424807199" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/Trump_says_Jewish_Americans_who_vote_Dem_0_7605648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/Trump_says_Jewish_Americans_who_vote_Dem_0_7605648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/Trump_says_Jewish_Americans_who_vote_Dem_0_7605648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/Trump_says_Jewish_Americans_who_vote_Dem_0_7605648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/Trump_says_Jewish_Americans_who_vote_Dem_0_7605648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The claim came amid his ongoing feud with Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, both Muslim." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump says Jewish Americans who vote Democrat show 'lack of knowledge' or 'complete disloyalty'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jonathan Lemire and Darlene Superville, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Showing a fresh willingness to play politics along religious and racial lines, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that American Jewish people who vote for Democrats show "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."</p><p>Trump's claim triggered a quick uproar from critics who said the president was trading in anti-Semitic stereotypes. It came amid his ongoing feud with Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, both Muslim.</p><p>Trump has closely aligned himself with Israel, including its conservative prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while the Muslim lawmakers have been outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians. Tlaib is a U.S.-born Palestinian American, while Omar was born in Somalia.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/98-year-old-veteran-celebrates-birthday-at-work" title="98-year-old veteran celebrates birthday at work" data-articleId="424800220" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/20/BENNIE4_1566349263356_7605485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/20/BENNIE4_1566349263356_7605485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/20/BENNIE4_1566349263356_7605485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/20/BENNIE4_1566349263356_7605485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/20/BENNIE4_1566349263356_7605485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. More Stories (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)" title="dogfishing_1566350060257-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Dogfishing': People are apparently posing with other people's pets on dating apps to get matches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-says-jewish-americans-who-vote-democrat-show-lack-of-knowledge-or-complete-disloyalty"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/TrumpJewComment_Banner_Getty_1566344807363_7605454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he meets with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office August 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" title="TrumpJewComment_Banner_Getty_1566344807363-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump says Jewish Americans who vote Democrat show 'lack of knowledge' or 'complete disloyalty'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-delays-meeting-with-denmark-pm-after-shes-uninterested-in-discussing-us-purchase-of-greenland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1169208005%20THUMB_1566348287279.jpg_7605636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he meets with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House August 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. 