- As the Baby Boom generation enters its late 60’s and 70’s, many Americans are finding themselves having to consider how to take care of their aging parents.

“We have close to 11,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 every day of the year in this country,” said Brian Tully, an elder care attorney. “So we’re dealing with more and more issues and obviously more and more seniors.”

Caring for an aging parent can be an overwhelming experience for many people, and experts recommend getting comprehensive legal planning for your post-retirement years.

“You don’t want your parents to be in crisis mode, nor you in crisis mode when you have to make decisions about how people want to live the rest of their lives,” said Beth Finkel of the AARP.