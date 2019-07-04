< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story416286999" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416286999" data-article-version="1.0">Sudo, Chestnut win Nathan's hot dog eating contest</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416286999" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Sudo, Chestnut win Nathan's hot dog eating contest&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/miki-sudo-wins-at-nathan-s-hot-dog-eating-contest" data-title="Sudo, Chestnut win Nathan's hot dog eating contest" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/miki-sudo-wins-at-nathan-s-hot-dog-eating-contest" addthis:title="Sudo, Chestnut win Nathan's hot dog eating contest"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416286999-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416286999-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937_7476534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416286999-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Miki Sudo (left) and Joey Chestnut (right) each won their respective categories at the 2019 Nathan's hot dog eating contest. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) </figcaption> (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937_7476534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416286999-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_MikiSudo_070419_1562254978596_7476174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416286999-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Getty_MikiSudo_070419_1562254978596.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416286999-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937_7476534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Miki Sudo (left) and Joey Chestnut (right) each won their respective categories at the 2019 Nathan's hot dog eating contest. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)" title="Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Miki Sudo (left) and Joey Chestnut (right) each won their respective categories at the 2019 Nathan's hot dog eating contest. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_MikiSudo_070419_1562254978596_7476174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Miki Sudo eats as she attends the women's hot dog eating contest on July 4, 2019 in New York City. Nathan's held its first hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on July 4, 1916. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)" title="Getty_MikiSudo_070419_1562254978596.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Miki Sudo eats as she attends the women's hot dog eating contest on July 4, 2019 in New York City. Nathan's held its first hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on July 4, 1916. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)" title="Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_MikiSudo_070419_1562254978596_7476174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Miki Sudo eats as she attends the women's hot dog eating contest on July 4, 2019 in New York City. Nathan's held its first hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on July 4, 1916. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)" title="Getty_MikiSudo_070419_1562254978596.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/miki-sudo-wins-at-nathan-s-hot-dog-eating-contest" data-title="Sudo, Chestnut win Nathan's hot dog eating contest" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/miki-sudo-wins-at-nathan-s-hot-dog-eating-contest" addthis:title="Sudo, Chestnut win Nathan's hot dog eating contest" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/miki-sudo-wins-at-nathan-s-hot-dog-eating-contest";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 11:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416286999" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- Joey "Jaws" Chestnut ate 71 wieners and buns to secure his 12th title at Nathan's Famous annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest on Thursday, just a few hot dogs shy of breaking the record he set last year.</p> <p>In front of a crowd of fans and facing 17 opponents, the California native far exceeded his nearest competitors, but didn't quite make or pass the 74-dog mark he reached in 2018. When asked how he felt after the contest, Chestnut said "I feel like I should eat a couple more."</p> <p>Miki Sudo had already won the women's competition by chomping down 31 hot dogs. She said she felt "wonderful" as she walked off the stage.</p> <p>The 33-year-old fell short of her total last year of 37 frankfurters but earned her sixth consecutive title by easily beating runner-up Michelle Lesco, who wolfed down 26 hot dogs.</p> <p>Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas holds the all-time women's record of 45 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Chesnut and Sudo will each take home $10,000.</p> <p>Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.</p> <p>The annual eat-off started in 1972, though the company has long promoted the event with a theatrical backstory that places its start date in 1916.</p> <p>Chestnut has only lost once since 2007, when he pulled ahead of longtime foe Takeru Kobayashi for the first time. An ESPN documentary released Tuesday features the two former rivals and their extreme training regimens.</p> <p>"It's not something that there's books written about," Chestnut says in the film, which shows him lifting his head up and down with a weight dangling from his mouth. "There's not trainers. Everything's trial and error." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for missing Bronx 17-year-old</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 03:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The New York City Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen near her home at 2980 Park Avenue in the Bronx at 10:30 p.m.</p><p>Naliah Martinez is described as 5’6” tall, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.</p><p>Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/record-setting-kentucky-quarterback-jared-lorenzen-38-dies" title="Record-setting Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen, 38, dies" data-articleId="416316802" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/JaredLorenzen_1562266663362_7476671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/JaredLorenzen_1562266663362_7476671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/JaredLorenzen_1562266663362_7476671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/JaredLorenzen_1562266663362_7476671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/JaredLorenzen_1562266663362_7476671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - In this&nbsp;photo, New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen passes the ball.&nbsp;Lorenzen, a husky left-handed quarterback who backed up Eli Manning on the Giants&rsquo; Super Bowl-winning 2007 team, has died at&nbsp;38. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Record-setting Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen, 38, dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 03:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jared Lorenzen, a husky left-handed quarterback who set multiple Kentucky passing and offensive records before backing up Eli Manning on the New York Giants' Super Bowl-winning 2007 team, has died. He was 38.</p><p>A release from the school said Lorenzen's family announced his death on Wednesday, but did not specify a cause or where he died. Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones tweeted a statement from Lorenzen's family announcing his passing.</p><p>Popular around Lexington for his outgoing personality, Lorenzen was listed at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds his senior season and known by several nicknames including "The Hefty Lefty." The Covington, Kentucky, native holds school records including 10,637 offensive yards on 1,793 plays from 2000-03. He also tops UK passing marks for yards (10,354) and attempts (1,514), including a record 321 throws in 2000.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-protesters-gear-up-for-an-untraditional-july-fourth" title="Trump, protesters gear up for an untraditional July Fourth" data-articleId="416312136" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/Baby%20trump%20-%20Getty_1562261824399.jpg_7476535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/Baby%20trump%20-%20Getty_1562261824399.jpg_7476535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/Baby%20trump%20-%20Getty_1562261824399.jpg_7476535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/Baby%20trump%20-%20Getty_1562261824399.jpg_7476535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/Baby%20trump%20-%20Getty_1562261824399.jpg_7476535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People take photos in front of a &quot;Trump Baby&quot; balloon. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump, protesters gear up for an untraditional July Fourth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 02:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sweltering capital threatened by storms, the traditional Fourth of July parade Thursday served as a warm-up act to a distinctly nontraditional evening event at the Lincoln Memorial, where President Donald Trump made plans to command the stage against the backdrop of a show of military muscle.</p><p>Protesters unimpressed by his "Salute to America" program inflated a roly-poly balloon depicting Trump as an angry, diaper-clad baby.</p><p>With his decision to add his own production to the usual festivities, Trump set himself up to be the first president in nearly seven decades to address a crowd at the National Mall on Independence Day. "I will speak on behalf of our great Country!" he said in a morning tweet. "Perhaps even Air Force One will do a low & loud sprint over the crowd."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/record-setting-kentucky-quarterback-jared-lorenzen-38-dies" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/JaredLorenzen_1562266663362_7476671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/JaredLorenzen_1562266663362_7476671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/JaredLorenzen_1562266663362_7476671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/JaredLorenzen_1562266663362_7476671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/JaredLorenzen_1562266663362_7476671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;In&#x20;this&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;photo&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Giants&#x20;quarterback&#x20;Jared&#x20;Lorenzen&#x20;passes&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lorenzen&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;husky&#x20;left-handed&#x20;quarterback&#x20;who&#x20;backed&#x20;up&#x20;Eli&#x20;Manning&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Giants&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;&#x20;Super&#x20;Bowl-winning&#x20;2007&#x20;team&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;died&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;38&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Bill&#x20;Kostroun&#x2c;&#x20;File&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Record-setting Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen, 38, dies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-protesters-gear-up-for-an-untraditional-july-fourth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/Baby%20trump%20-%20Getty_1562261824399.jpg_7476535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/Baby%20trump%20-%20Getty_1562261824399.jpg_7476535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/Baby%20trump%20-%20Getty_1562261824399.jpg_7476535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/Baby%20trump%20-%20Getty_1562261824399.jpg_7476535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/Baby%20trump%20-%20Getty_1562261824399.jpg_7476535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People&#x20;take&#x20;photos&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Trump&#x20;Baby&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;balloon&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alastair&#x20;Pike&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x29;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;should&#x20;read&#x20;ALASTAIR&#x20;PIKE&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump, protesters gear up for an untraditional July Fourth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/earthquake-rocks-southern-california" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/08/earthquake_1504864279180_4111659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/08/earthquake_1504864279180_4111659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/08/earthquake_1504864279180_4111659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/08/earthquake_1504864279180_4111659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/09/08/earthquake_1504864279180_4111659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Earthquake" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Earthquake rattles Southern California; no injuries reported</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/miki-sudo-wins-at-nathan-s-hot-dog-eating-contest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937_7476534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937_7476534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937_7476534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937_7476534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/04/Getty_SudoChestnut_070419_1562261446937_7476534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Miki&#x20;Sudo&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Joey&#x20;Chestnut&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x20;each&#x20;won&#x20;their&#x20;respective&#x20;categories&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Nathan&#x27;s&#x20;hot&#x20;dog&#x20;eating&#x20;contest&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kena&#x20;Betancur&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sudo, Chestnut win Nathan's hot dog eating contest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/appeals-court-trump-can-t-use-pentagon-cash-for-border-wall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/7FRI%20BORDER%20WALL%20BROLL_KTVUea2e_146.mxf_KTVUece0_146.mxf_00.00.00.14_1558106358092.png_7281988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/7FRI%20BORDER%20WALL%20BROLL_KTVUea2e_146.mxf_KTVUece0_146.mxf_00.00.00.14_1558106358092.png_7281988_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/7FRI%20BORDER%20WALL%20BROLL_KTVUea2e_146.mxf_KTVUece0_146.mxf_00.00.00.14_1558106358092.png_7281988_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/7FRI%20BORDER%20WALL%20BROLL_KTVUea2e_146.mxf_KTVUece0_146.mxf_00.00.00.14_1558106358092.png_7281988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/7FRI%20BORDER%20WALL%20BROLL_KTVUea2e_146.mxf_KTVUece0_146.mxf_00.00.00.14_1558106358092.png_7281988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;ART&#x20;-&#x20;Border&#x20;wall" /> </div> 