As America marked the 18th anniversary of the worst terror attack on U.S. soil Wednesday, many remembered the countless lives lost and selfless acts by the brave responders on September 11, 2001 — both human and four-legged.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Thousands of firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to Ground Zero, including more than 300 specialized canine search and rescue teams in the days following. But according to the American Kennel Club , only about 100 were prepared for the size of the disaster.