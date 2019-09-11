SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California lawmakers sent the governor a bill Wednesday that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft where people pick up jobs on their own schedule.

The 56-15 Assembly vote marked a victory for labor unions and a defeat for tech companies that vehemently oppose the proposal.

It was previously approved by the state Senate and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he supports it.