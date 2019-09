- Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol in Texas discovered 53 migrants hiding inside of a trailer in Texas.

Agents stopped a tractor-trailer for inspection on September 17 on the checkpoint on I-35 north of Laredo, Texas. A service dog alerted agents to the odors of concealed humans and/or narcotics inside the trailer.

The tractor-trailer was taken for further inspection, which revealed the 53 people from Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras hidden in the back.

The Border Patrol says the temperature inside the trailer was 105 degrees Fahrenheit. All the migrants inside the trailer were evaluated and did not require medical attention, according to the border protection agency.

All the migrants and the driver of the tractor-trailer were arrested and the vehicle was seized.