- Mexican telenovela actress Edith Gonzalez has died at the age of 54, according to a statement from her family.

Born in Monterrey, Mexico in 1964, Gonzalez made her television debut in 1970 and became a telenovela icon in the following decades, doing work for Televisa, Telemundo and TV Azteca.

In 2016, Gonzalez was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer and underwent surgery to have her ovaries, uterus and lymph nodes removed.

She is survived by her daughter, Constance, and her husband, Lorenzo Lazo Margáin.