- Police in New York were looking for three men accused of an unusual mugging in the Bronx.

Police say that it happened around 4:20 a.m. in front of a home near Boynton Ave. and East 172 St. in the Soundview section.

Police say that the 38-year-old victim was attempting to open his security gate door when the three men came up.

One pulled out a knife and another of the men pushed the foil tin into his face. Police believe there was some sort of food in the tin but they were not sure what it contained.

They took the man's Samsung phone and $80 before taking off northbound on Boynton Avenue. The victim was not hurt.

Police say the suspects are described as:

Individual #1: Hispanic, 5'9" tall, slim build, 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red bandanna, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and red sneakers.

Individual #2: Hispanic, 5'9" tall, slim build, 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Individual #3: Hispanic, 5'9" tall, slim build, 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say all calls are confidential.