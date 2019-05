- Three people were hit by gunfire when a man opened fire into a crowd outside a park in East New York, Brooklyn.

It happened Monday evening near Stanley Ave. and Hemlock St. The park was crowded at the time of the shooting. The men who were hit were apparently grilling just outside the park.

One victim was reportedly shot in neck and head and was in extremely critical condition at Brookdale Hospital.

EMS also took a second person to Brookdale and the third victim was reportedly taken to Brookdale by car.

There were no arrests and no other details were immediately known.