- With no winner in Tuesday evening's Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has swelled to $444 million.

The estimated jackpot was $418 million with the cash option of $264.7 million.

The winning numbers were 09-21-34-42-50, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

Only five states do not participate in the Mega Millions lottery including Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

In January, a group of co-workers from Long Island won $437 million, the largest jackpot in New York lottery history.