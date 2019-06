Performing has been part of legendary singer and tap dancer Maurice Hines’ life ever since he was a child.

Working with his brother Gregory, the pair eventually became the opening act for legends like Lionel Hampton and Gypsy Rose Lee.

Gregory died in 2003 of liver cancer, but he has never been far from Maurice in spirit. Now, the native New Yorker has a new show, “Tappin’ Thru Life” at Feinstein’s/54 Below that keeps his legacy front and center.

“I’m lonely without him,” Hines said. “Even when we had our separate careers, we would call each other on the phone.”

Hines says his show has a little something for everyone.

“I do a tribute to Frank Sinatra, I do a tribute to Lena Horne, I sing songs Gregory and I sang together. I sing good songs,” Hines said.

You can catch “Tappin’ Thru Life” at Feinstein’s/54 Below June 7 and 8.