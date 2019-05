WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AND VIDEO

Gruesome video showed a bull thrusting its horn up a matador's behind and leaving him with a 10-inch wound. The attack almost killed Juan Leal.

It happened at the Las Ventas bullring at the San Isidro bullfighting fair in Madrid.

The bull lifted the French matador for several seconds before he fell with a large hole in the back of his bloody pants.

Despite the injuries, Leal continued the fight before being carried out on a stretcher.

Leal’s doctor told Los Pleyers that Leal's sacral bone kept the horn from pushing into his abdominal cavity and out of his hip. That probably saved his life.

Secuencia de la cogida de Juan Leal en el tercero de la plaza las ventas de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/mWcykHPxwQ — Porta Gayola (Héctor) (@PortaGayolaAgs) May 25, 2019