Massive search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez; $35K reward offered
Posted Sep 21 2019 11:11AM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 11:29AM EDT BRIDGETON, N.J. (FOX 5 NY) - Law enforcement officials from various agencies continue their search for a 5-year-old girl who they say was abducted on Monday. (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Law enforcement officials from various agencies continue their search for a 5-year-old girl who they say was abducted on Monday.</p><p>Search crews have been scouring Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County after Alavez disappeared while playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother Monday afternoon.</p><p>The children's mother was sitting in her car 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The 3-year-old returned to the car without Alavez.</p><p>Investigators say Alavez was lured into the back seat of a red van by a male suspect who has been described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.</p><p>"We’re hopeful we’re going to find Dulce alive and we continue to search for any evidence or information to determine how Dulce went missing," Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a Friday afternoon press conference.</p><p>On Thursday, Alavez's grandmother made a public plea for help.</p><p>“Please if you have any information, help us find my granddaughter. Do not be afraid of the police. We have not been able to eat nor sleep. You cannot imagine what we are going through. We are very sad. Please help our family, I beg of you,” Dulce’s grandmother stated.</p><p>More than 100 officers from state and local police searched Friday in Cumberland County, on the ground and using a state police helicopter.<br /> Officials have exercised different strategies to find her include helicopter search, volunteer searches, media specialist, a dive team, sonar and teams of dogs searching.</p><p>Police described Alavez as 3-foot-5 with a medium build and dark-colored hair. Probably not, but if you are the daring sort, your dream could be about to come true." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Proposal would build self-filtering pool in the East River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RICHARD GIACOVAS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Have you ever wanted to take a swim in the East River? Probably not, but if you are the daring sort, your dream could be about to come true.</p><p>New York City has been looking into the creation of a state-of-the-art self-filtering pool off the Lower East Side that would use the water of the East River. </p><p>“The pool would filter a million gallons of water a day and provide a safe recreational space for people to enjoy the river,” said Kara Meyer, Deputy Director of the nonprofit +Pool, which has been pushing for the city to build an Olympic-size pool for nearly a decade. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/5-year-old-boy-with-rare-form-of-ms-becomes-pinellas-park-firefighter" title="5-year-old boy with rare form of MS becomes Pinellas Park firefighter" data-articleId="429819263" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/Pinellas_Park_Fire_Department_makes_5_ye_0_7670181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/Pinellas_Park_Fire_Department_makes_5_ye_0_7670181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/Pinellas_Park_Fire_Department_makes_5_ye_0_7670181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/Pinellas_Park_Fire_Department_makes_5_ye_0_7670181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/Pinellas_Park_Fire_Department_makes_5_ye_0_7670181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Five-year-old Gabe suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and his dream is to one day become a firefighter. So Pinellas Park Fire Department helped make that dream a reality, putting him through training so he could be sworn in as one of their own" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5-year-old boy with rare form of MS becomes Pinellas Park firefighter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A five-year-old boy with a rare form of muscular dystrophy had his dream of becoming a firefighter come true thanks to the Pinellas Park Fire Department.</p><p>Gabe, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, was given a day to remember by members of the fire department and local police.</p><p>In a video shared to Facebook , the five-year-old can be seen riding in a police car and a fire truck, before being taken to the crew’s sheds to complete his training.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/subway-passengers-evacuated-after-f-trains-brakes-activate-in-queens" title="Subway passengers evacuated after partial F train derailment in Queens" data-articleId="429811802" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A subway train on the F line had to be evacuated after its brakes were activated at Sutphin Boulevard on Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Subway passengers evacuated after partial F train derailment in Queens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 