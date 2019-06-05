WASHINGTON (AP) - White House officials downplayed expectations ahead of the high-level, face-to-face meeting Wednesday between the U.S. and Mexico over President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexican goods flowing into the United States.
The first tariffs - 5% taxes on imports from Mexico - are to go into effect on Monday barring an agreement that seems increasingly unlikely before then, despite continuing negotiations as well as stiff opposition from many of Trump's fellow Republicans in Congress.
The U.S. delegation to Wednesday's talks, led by Vice President Mike Pence, was ready to listen to Mexico's ideas for meeting Trump's demands that the country step up its efforts to halt Central American migrants from making their way to the U.S. border, according to two officials, who spoke only on condition of anonymity ahead of the private meeting at the White House.