Marijuana use doubles in US pregnant women EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413379377" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - Pot use in pregnancy has doubled among U.S. women and is most common during the first trimester, government research shows.</p><p>Overall, 7% of pregnant women, or 1 in 14, said they used marijuana in the past month. That's from a nationally representative health survey in 2016-17 and compares with a little over 3% in 2002-03.</p><p>Some studies have linked marijuana use during pregnancy with increased chances of premature birth and low birthweight. Animal studies have linked high doses early in pregnancy with fetal brain abnormalities, but whether typical use in humans poses similar risks is unknown, said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.</p><p>"Because we don't know exactly how harmful it is, it's better to err on the side of caution," said Volkow, one of the authors of the government study. Marijuana use during pregnancy "is not worth the risk," she said Tuesday.</p><p>The study was presented at a medical meeting Tuesday and published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association.</p><p>First trimester use jumped from almost 6% to 12%. Many women may have used pot before they learned they were pregnant, or used it to ease morning sickness, although few women said a doctor had recommended it, Volkow said.</p><p>Among women who weren't pregnant, the rate of marijuana use increased from almost 7% to nearly 12%, or 1 in 8.</p><p>The results are based on health surveys involving nearly half a million U.S. women who were questioned during a period when rising numbers of states legalized marijuana for medical or recreational use. It's legal in 10 states for both uses but remains illegal federally.</p><p>A separate study on marijuana use among pregnant Canadian women, published in the same journal, adds to evidence suggesting that pot use in pregnancy may lead to premature birth. A journal editorial notes that like similar previous studies, the Canadian research can't rule out whether other factors that may have contributed.</p><p>The editorial warned against relying on imperfect data to make judgments about potential harms from marijuana use and said more rigorous research is needed. Volkow said U.S. government restrictions on marijuana research are "very much an issue" and have hampered efforts to answer fundamental questions about pot use.</p><p>___</p><p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. Man caught at JFK smuggling 34 finches in hair curlers

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal authorities say a 39-year-old Connecticut man has been caught trying to smuggle nearly three dozen live finches through John F. Kennedy Airport in order to sell them for singing competitions.

Francis Gurahoo was arrested Sunday after arriving on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana. Prosecutors say customs officials found the 34 live birds in his carry-on luggage hidden inside individual plastic hair curlers.

Officials say the finches from Guyana are prized. They are used in singing contests in Brooklyn and Queens where wages are placed on the birds with the best voice. Prosecutors say Gurahoo said he planned to sell them for about $3,000 each, for a total haul of over $100,000.

President Trump protesters rally at bar blocks from arena speech

Opponents of President Donald Trump's reelection announcement Tuesday in Florida are launching their protests at a nearby gay bar where a mariachi band and a drag queen will perform in what organizers say will be a public rebuttal to the president's policies.

Organizers of the "Win With Love Rally" said Trump's announcement in Orlando on Tuesday night is an affront to a city with a visible gay community and a large Puerto Rican population. Orlando is at the center of the Interstate 4 corridor, stretching from Tampa to Daytona Beach, which is considered the swingiest part of the nation's largest swing state.

Opponents blame the Republican president for holding up disaster aid to Puerto Rico over a feud with Democratic leaders on the island. The Trump administration also has moved to revoke newly won health care protections for transgender people, restrict their presence in the military , and withdraw federal guidance that trans students should be able to use bathrooms of their choice.

Philadelphia murders surge toward decade-high number

Lawmakers from Philadelphia called for increased action from state and city officials to stem a rising tide of gun violence that included a fatal shooting when someone sprayed gunfire into a high school graduation party at a public park.

The bloody weekend comes as Philadelphia's homicide count is surging toward its highest level in more than a decade.

Six people are dead and 32 others are injured after 23 different shootings, a vehicular homicide and two stabbings across Philadelphia Father's Day weekend. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man caught at JFK smuggling 34 finches in hair curlers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Federal authorities say a 39-year-old Connecticut man has been caught trying to smuggle nearly three dozen live finches through John F. Kennedy Airport in order to sell them for singing competitions.</p><p>Francis Gurahoo was arrested Sunday after arriving on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana. Prosecutors say customs officials found the 34 live birds in his carry-on luggage hidden inside individual plastic hair curlers.</p><p>Officials say the finches from Guyana are prized. They are used in singing contests in Brooklyn and Queens where wages are placed on the birds with the best voice. Prosecutors say Gurahoo said he planned to sell them for about $3,000 each, for a total haul of over $100,000.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/president-trump-protesters-rally-at-bar-blocks-from-arena-speech" title="President Trump protesters rally at bar blocks from arena speech" data-articleId="413385432" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump protesters rally at bar blocks from arena speech</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Opponents of President Donald Trump's reelection announcement Tuesday in Florida are launching their protests at a nearby gay bar where a mariachi band and a drag queen will perform in what organizers say will be a public rebuttal to the president's policies.</p><p>Organizers of the "Win With Love Rally" said Trump's announcement in Orlando on Tuesday night is an affront to a city with a visible gay community and a large Puerto Rican population. Orlando is at the center of the Interstate 4 corridor, stretching from Tampa to Daytona Beach, which is considered the swingiest part of the nation's largest swing state.</p><p>Opponents blame the Republican president for holding up disaster aid to Puerto Rico over a feud with Democratic leaders on the island. The Trump administration also has moved to revoke newly won health care protections for transgender people, restrict their presence in the military , and withdraw federal guidance that trans students should be able to use bathrooms of their choice.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/philadelphia-murders-surge-toward-decade-high-number" title="Philadelphia murders surge toward decade-high number" data-articleId="413372418" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/ridge_ave_shooting_1560888971265_7414741_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/ridge_ave_shooting_1560888971265_7414741_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/ridge_ave_shooting_1560888971265_7414741_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/ridge_ave_shooting_1560888971265_7414741_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/ridge_ave_shooting_1560888971265_7414741_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/marijuana-use-pregnant-women" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/Banning_pre_employment_marijuana_testing_0_7102679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/Banning_pre_employment_marijuana_testing_0_7102679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/Banning_pre_employment_marijuana_testing_0_7102679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/Banning_pre_employment_marijuana_testing_0_7102679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/Banning_pre_employment_marijuana_testing_0_7102679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Marijuana use doubles in US pregnant women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-protesters-rally-at-bar-blocks-from-arena-speech" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/WOFL_protests%203_061819_1560889079806.png_7414835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump protesters rally at bar blocks from arena speech</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/philadelphia-murders-surge-toward-decade-high-number" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/ridge_ave_shooting_1560888971265_7414741_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/ridge_ave_shooting_1560888971265_7414741_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/ridge_ave_shooting_1560888971265_7414741_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/ridge_ave_shooting_1560888971265_7414741_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/ridge_ave_shooting_1560888971265_7414741_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Philadelphia murders surge toward decade-high number</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-billion-cocaine-seized-at-philly-port" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/cocain-port_1560886058694_7414629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/cocain-port_1560886058694_7414629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/cocain-port_1560886058694_7414629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/cocain-port_1560886058694_7414629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/cocain-port_1560886058694_7414629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Authorities: 16.5 tons of cocaine seized at Philly port has street value over $1 billion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/group-reportedly-falls-ill-at-dominican-republic-resort-during-teens-senior-trip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Triathlon&#x20;competitors&#x20;pass&#x20;under&#x20;palm&#x20;trees&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;2003&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;emergency&#x20;department&#x20;sign&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Donald&#x20;Miralle&#x20;and&#x20;Jack&#x20;Taylor&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Group reportedly falls ill at Dominican Republic 