- A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until noon on Saturday for areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Snow and some sleet were expected. Some areas could get 2 to 5 inches of snow from the storm with higher accumulations farther inland.

A winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow and sleet are expected to cause travel difficulties. Snow could cover roads and visibility could be limited.

Alternate side parking restrictions were suspended in New York City on Saturday to help snow removal crews.

The March storm comes as a below-average snow season nears an end in the tristate area.

