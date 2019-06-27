< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415088005" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Manafort pleads not guilty in New York mortgage fraud case addthis:title="Manafort pleads not guilty in New York mortgage fraud case"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415088005.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415088005");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415088005-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415088005-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/AP_PAUL_MANAFORT_NY_COURT_1_062719_1561663015583_7451187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415088005-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Paul Manafort arrives in court in New York, June 27, 2019. (AP) Paul Manafort arrives in court in New York, June 27, 2019. (AP) (AP) By MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS, Associated Press
Posted Jun 27 2019 02:58PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 03:24PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Paul Manafort, the imprisoned former chairman of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, pleaded not guilty Thursday in New York to state mortgage fraud charges that could keep him locked up if Trump pardons him for federal crimes uncovered during the probe of Russian election meddling.

Manafort, in a blue jail uniform and handcuffs, walked with a limp as court officers led him down a public hall to and from the courtroom. SISAK and TOM HAYS, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 02:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415088005" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines415088005' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/paul-manafort-charges-transfer-new-york-jail"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/ASO_PAUL_MANAFORT_BOOKING_PHOTO_060419_1559677076725_7351179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Manhattan DA asks feds to send Manafort to NYC</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/manafort-to-remain-in-federal-custody"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/Paul_Manafort_to_remain_in_federal_custo_0_7415591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>AP source: Manafort to remain in federal</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Paul Manafort, the imprisoned former chairman of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, pleaded not guilty Thursday in New York to state mortgage fraud charges that could keep him locked up if Trump pardons him for federal crimes uncovered during the probe of Russian election meddling.</p> <p>Manafort, in a blue jail uniform and handcuffs, walked with a limp as court officers led him down a public hall to and from the courtroom. He had been transferred last week to a federal detention center in New York for his arraignment in the state case.</p> <p>Manafort remained seated as he entered his plea and had to be helped out of his chair when taken out of the courtroom. He used a wheelchair at his last federal sentencing in March because of gout.</p> <p>Manafort, 70, is already serving a 7½-year prison sentence for misleading the U.S. government about his lucrative foreign lobbying work, hiding millions of dollars from tax authorities and encouraging witnesses to lie on his behalf.</p> <p>Manafort is due back in court in the state case Oct. 9. His lawyers asked if he could skip pretrial hearings. Judge Maxwell Wiley said he will decide that on a hearing-by-hearing basis.</p> <p>Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. announced the state charges in March, just minutes after Manafort was sentenced in the second of his two federal cases, saying in a statement at the time: "No one is beyond the law in New York."</p> <p>Manafort's federal cases were byproducts of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian influence on the 2016 election, but a judge who presided over one of them made clear that they had nothing to do with Russian election interference, but rather Manafort's years of "gaming the system."</p> <p>The 16-count New York indictment alleges Manafort gave false and misleading information in applying for residential mortgage loans, starting in 2015 and continuing until three days before Trump's inauguration in 2017. He is also charged with falsifying business records and conspiracy.</p> <p>Some of the alleged conduct described in the New York indictment echoes the charges and testimony in Manafort's federal tax fraud case, and his lawyers are expected to challenge the case on double jeopardy grounds.</p> <p>Manhattan prosecutors contend their case is safe from a double-jeopardy challenge because mortgage fraud and falsifying business records are state crimes, but not federal crimes.</p> <p>The president can pardon federal crimes, but not state offenses.</p> <p>Trump has said he feels "very badly" for Manafort but hadn't given any thought to a pardon.</p> <p>New York currently has strong double jeopardy protections, but in May state lawmakers passed a bill meant to ensure that state prosecutors could pursue charges against anyone granted a presidential pardon for similar federal crimes. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supported the legislation but has yet to sign it.</p> <p>Manafort was sent to a federal prison in Pennsylvania after his last federal sentencing in March.</p> <p>He was expected to be moved to New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex for the state case, but his lawyers complained to federal prison officials that his health and safety could be threatened there.</p> <p>In conjunction with Manafort's federal convictions, the U.S. government seized two of his Manhattan properties and put them up for sale. U.S. women's national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks at a news conference on Thursday, June, 27, 2019, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Anne M. Peterson).

Rapinoe stands by statement about not going to White House

By ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jun 27 2019 03:50PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 03:51PM EDT

PARIS (AP) - Megan Rapinoe said Thursday that she stands by previous comments that she would not visit the White House if the United States wins the Women's World Cup.

"I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive," she said. "My mom would be very upset about that."

Rapinoe spoke at a previously scheduled news conference a day after President Donald Trump called out the U.S. women's national team star on Twitter. Trump referenced a video that surfaced on Twitter in recent days, posting: "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team."

County clerks ask feds to review NY immigrant license law

By DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
Posted Jun 27 2019 03:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 03:46PM EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A county clerk in upstate New York is seeking a federal review of a new state law authorizing driver's licenses for immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner, a Republican, wrote to President Donald Trump this week asking for the U.S. Department of Justice to determine the law's constitutionality. Hayner is leading the effort on behalf of 30 other county clerks.

Hayner told The Associated Press on Thursday that clerks who follow the state law would be violating their oath of office, which requires them to uphold federal laws, including immigration laws. He also said that county employees are not trained to verify the foreign passports listed as acceptable identification under the new law.

Murphy says there won't be a state government shutdown

By MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press
Posted Jun 27 2019 03:42PM EDT

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - State parks and beaches will be open for the run-up to the Fourth of July holiday, and there won't be a state government shutdown, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

Murphy announced his decision to enact the budget that lawmakers sent him at a news conference at Secaucus' train station. He said he's still reviewing the $38.7 billion plan, but promised to enact it before Sunday's deadline. New Jersey's constitution requires a balanced budget be in place by July 1.

"I cannot and will not subject our residents to the inconveniences they would suffer under a shutdown," Murphy said. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/county-clerks-ask-feds-review-ny-immigrant-license-law" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/For_hire_vehicle_license_cap_extended_0_7389967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>County clerks ask feds to review NY immigrant license law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/murphy-says-there-wont-be-a-state-government-shutdown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Beach_umbrella_safety_0_7385713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Murphy says there won't be a state government shutdown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ford-asks-dealer-to-end-free-shotgun-promotion-after-fatal-shooting-at-california-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/CHATOM%20FORD_shotgun%20promotion_062719_1561664349956.jpg_7451205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Chatom&#x20;Ford" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ford asks dealer to end free shotgun promotion after fatal shooting at California store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/manafort-arraigned-ny-mortgage-fraud-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/AP_PAUL_MANAFORT_NY_COURT_1_062719_1561663015583_7451187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/AP_PAUL_MANAFORT_NY_COURT_1_062719_1561663015583_7451187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/AP_PAUL_MANAFORT_NY_COURT_1_062719_1561663015583_7451187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/AP_PAUL_MANAFORT_NY_COURT_1_062719_1561663015583_7451187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/AP_PAUL_MANAFORT_NY_COURT_1_062719_1561663015583_7451187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Paul&#x20;Manafort&#x20;arrives&#x20;in&#x20;court&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manafort pleads not guilty in New York mortgage fraud case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mets-honor-tom-seaver-with-address-change-statue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/fox5ny_seaver_way_mets_4_1561661205787_7450948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/fox5ny_seaver_way_mets_4_1561661205787_7450948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/fox5ny_seaver_way_mets_4_1561661205787_7450948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/fox5ny_seaver_way_mets_4_1561661205787_7450948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/fox5ny_seaver_way_mets_4_1561661205787_7450948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mets honor Tom Seaver with address change, statue</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More 