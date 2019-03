Pooches, a Chihuahua mix breed, lost an eye in a vicious assault by Dwayne Smith, 28, of the Bronx. Photo courtesy Bronx District Attorney Public Information Office.

- A Bronx man seen on security camera video kicking a small dog into the air followed by it hitting a brick wall will serve two years in prison.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Tuesday that Dwayne Smith, 28, of Tryon Avenue, was sentenced in Bronx Supreme Court after pleading guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals for the attack on Feb. 21 at East Gun Hill Road and Tryon Avenue.

Smith was in an argument with the dog's owner when he attacked the 10-year-old dog named 'Pooches.'

The dog suffered multiple injuries and had to have an eye surgically removed.

“The defendant pleaded guilty to kicking a Chihuahua mixed breed dog and will now serve the maximum two-year sentence for the attack," DA Clark said, "The dog has been traumatized after losing an eye and suffering multiple injuries. We will continue to prosecute those who commit such cruelty against defenseless animals.”

Smith cannot own an animal for 10 years and must register with the NYC Animal Abuse Registry.