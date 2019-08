- The NYPD is searching for a man they say sexually abused a 15-year-old girl in Harlem on July 27.

Authorities say the victim was at a baseball field on Ward's Island taking a break from skateboarding when she was approached by the suspect. After a short conversation, the suspect grabbed the victim as she attempted to walk away, grabbed her neck and forcibly inserted his fingers in her vagina.

After a brief struggle, the victim managed to get away from the suspect, sustaining a small laceration to her leg. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 50's, roughly 5'6", with a bald head and a tan complexion, last seen lean shaven and wearing tan shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.