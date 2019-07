- A man from Pennsylvania attempted to board a plane in Newark with a loaded gun, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA officers at Newark-Liberty International Airport spotted the .40 caliber handgun in the Easton man's carry-on bag as he entered the checkpoint X-ray machine in Terminal C Thursday morning.

The gun had 16 bullets including one in the chamber, said TSA.

The man was arrested by Port Authority police.

Newark is on track to break a record for the number of guns recovered at the airport in a single year.

Thursday's incident marks the 10th time weapon confiscated in 2019.

Fourteen guns were confiscated in all of 2018, which set a record for most firearms caught at the airport in a year, said TSA.

In order to travel with a firearm, it must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.

Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34 percent had a bullet in the chamber, said the TSA.