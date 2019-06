- A man was arrested on Long Island after throwing a firework into his neighbor's pool while three girls were swimming, according to the Nassau County Police.

The neighbor told police his daughter and two of her friends were in the water at about 8:15 p.m. on June 7 when the man threw one firecracker.

The girls were not injured.

Police confirmed the story by examining security camera footage from the residence.

The video showed the man throwing the firework and then running back into his home, said police.

Donald Hollman, 37, was arrested at 1070 Seamans Neck Road in Wantagh. He faces multiple charges.